24-Provider Health Center Leverages eClinicalWorks and the healow No-Show Prediction AI Model to Enhance Access to Care

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthCare Choices NY, Inc. – a federally qualified health center (FQHC), is successfully leveraging the healow® no-show prediction AI model and eClinicalWorks EHR to reduce the no-show rate, increase revenue outcomes and ultimately improve patient care. The community health center successfully increased the show rate for appointments with a high no-show rate by 155%. By proactively engaging patients through channels that work best for them, HealthCare Choices NY, Inc. and eClinicalWorks ensure more patients are seen and receive care, especially in at-risk populations.

HealthCare Choices NY, Inc. offers comprehensive medical, dental, and mental health care services to New York special needs and high-risk populations and communities. The practice strives to strengthen the community’s health by providing open access to supportive services, including testing, prevention, referral to care, and education. Missed appointments are a significant challenge for healthcare providers nationwide, including HealthCare Choices NY, Inc., impacting their ability to support communities.

By leveraging the healow no-show prediction AI model, the practice efficiently identifies which appointments will likely be missed, enabling the community center to better manage its scheduling strategy. Using AI and machine learning, healow helps identify appointments with a high no-show probability with up to 90% accuracy.

With the healow no-show prediction AI model, HealthCare Choices NY, Inc. reported:

An increase in the show rate from 10.4% to 26.5% for appointments with a high risk of a no-show, indicating a 155% improvement.

The show rate increased from 23.07% to 34.1% for appointments with a medium risk of no-show, indicating a 47.8% improvement.

Improved ability to drive workflow processes around scheduling strategies based on statistics.

“Missed appointments highly impact not just our appointment schedule but access to care, especially for our at-risk populations,” says Wing Chu, director of IT at HealthCare Choices NY, Inc. “By implementing the healow no-show prediction AI model, we’ve seen a reduction in appointments with a high to moderate risk of no-show in the past couple of months. With eClinicalWorks V12, we now have access to the no-show probability at our fingertips, easing the appointment scheduling workflow. I recommend the model to any practice that wants to systematically reduce the volume of no-shows, which translates to more revenue, but more importantly better healthcare outcomes for patients.”

For more information about the healow no-show prediction AI model, visit https://www.eclinicalworks.com.

About HealthCare Choices NY, Inc.

HealthCare Choices NY, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that has been a NYS licensed diagnostic and treatment center since 2001 and a Federally Qualified Health Center since 2011. It is a patient-centered medical home that provides comprehensive, compassionate and continuous care for newborns, children, teens and adults. It has been a leader in offering integrated primary and behavioral health services and dental and other specialty care to the community, including special populations. Their mission is to provide effective and reliable primary, multi-specialty and preventive health care in a personalized and compassionate manner to help people improve the quality of their lives. For more information, visit https://www.healthcarechoicesny.org/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.