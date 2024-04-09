Luxury Music Venue Developer Notes Live Selects Boingo Wireless as Exclusive 5G Wireless Infrastructure Partner

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, a leading provider of 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity solutions, has been selected as the exclusive 5G wireless infrastructure partner for Notes Live, a fast growing developer of premium hospitality and music venues. Notes Live awarded Boingo a multi-year wireless rights agreement to bring seamless and secure cellular connectivity to concert goers at 10 of its luxury outdoor amphitheater venues across the United States.

Boingo’s innovative networks at Notes Live venues will deliver the ultimate wireless experience for fans and touring artists, powering mobile tickets, wayfinding, concessions, streaming, stage team communications, operational needs and more. Coverage will be engineered for all areas of the amphitheaters, including seating sections, stage and restaurants.

Boingo is one of the largest DAS, small cell and tower providers in the U.S. Boingo’s cellular networks are neutral host, accommodating LTE and 5G solutions from all Tier One carriers under one managed platform.

“Notes Live is committed to creating premium experiences where music enthusiasts can revel in both exceptional performances and a world-class atmosphere,” said Chairman and CEO of Notes Live, JW Roth. “Working with Boingo ensures first-class connectivity in our venues. We couldn't be more proud of having Boingo join us in delivering unparalleled experiences.”

Notes Live is a prominent and rapidly expanding live entertainment enterprise. The company is revolutionizing the entertainment landscape with a portfolio of large and mid-sized premium music venues and restaurants. Notes Live is strategically expanding its footprint across key states, including Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

“Notes Live is reimagining live entertainment, and Boingo is proud to support its portfolio of outdoor amphitheaters with multi-carrier cellular networks that deliver a first-class guest experience,” said Mike Finley, Boingo CEO. “Notes Live joins more than 50 entertainment venues that trust Boingo to connect their fans and operations, relying on our neutral, converged networks to deliver a seamless and secure digital experience.”

On August 9, Notes Live will host OneRepublic for its grand opening of The Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, an 8,000-person state-of-the-art open-air amphitheater.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.