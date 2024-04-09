IG North America Doubles Down on Commitment to Chicago with New tastytrade Office Space, New tastylive Studios, and $600,000 Partnership with Greenwood Project

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IG US Holdings, Inc. (“IG North America”) proudly announces its new headquarters in the Fulton Market district in downtown Chicago. Its new office space of 35,000 square feet is home to tastytrade, the online brokerage firm created by traders to give self-directed investors the tools to manage their own money, and separate brand-new studios for tastylive, the financial network broadcasting live to millions of people worldwide with over 100 original shows. To mark the brokerage firm’s commitment to Chicago, tastytrade will make a $600,000 investment in Greenwood Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to propelling Black and Latino college students into high-trajectory careers in financial services.

Tastylive and tastytrade, subsidiaries of IG North America, were created in Chicago by the co-founders of thinkorswim, Tom Sosnoff and Scott Sheridan, and acquired by UK-headquartered IG Group for $1 billion in 2021.

“Tastytrade is a testament to how far a good idea can go – from an Illinois startup to a billion-dollar company ready to expand and grow its Chicago footprint in preparation for many more years of innovation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Their partnership with Greenwood Project will empower Chicago students to pursue careers in finance, creating more opportunities for good ideas to take root and grow into the next generation of companies like tastytrade.”

CEO of IG North America and President of tastytrade, JJ Kinahan, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We’re excited to double down on our commitment to Chicago. At IG North America, we believe opportunity can drive positive change. By partnering with Greenwood Project, we are not only investing in the future of talented Black and Latino students but also contributing to a more diverse and inclusive financial services industry."

Greenwood Project, led by CEO Kwesi Smith, has garnered widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to bridging the racial wealth gap by providing tailored educational opportunities and professional development training to aspiring Black and Latino college students. With a strong track record of success, Greenwood Project boasts an impressive 70% placement rate into financial services for its alumni.

"We are thrilled to have tastytrade join us in our mission to empower the next generation of leaders in finance. This investment enables us to expand our reach, increase our scale, and provide even more tailored support to our scholars as they embark on their journey towards successful careers in financial services,” said Greenwood Project CEO, Kwesi Smith.

tastytrade’s investment will enhance Greenwood Project's mission and assist the organization to implement career-tracked learning opportunities, targeted recruiting efforts, technology to support learning and individual coaching to support scholars both academically and personally. It will allow scholars to access online learning resources during the year at their universities throughout the country. This will be supplemented by live cohort learning experiences. Additionally, Greenwood Project will collaborate closely with tastytrade to leverage their in-depth trading knowledge, further preparing scholars for careers in trading and other areas of finance.

This strategic partnership between tastytrade and Greenwood Project signifies a shared commitment to driving positive change and creating pathways to success for underrepresented communities in the financial services industry.

About tastytrade

tastytrade is an award-winning brokerage firm established in 2017 to change the way people invest. tastytrade, named Best Broker for Options Trading in 2024 by Investopedia and Best Option Trading Platform in 2023 by U.S. News and World Report, empowers investors seeking to actively manage their own money with a powerful platform and access to educational content for options, futures, crypto and equities trading. tastytrade is a subsidiary of IG US Holdings, Inc., parent to tastylive and tasty Software Solutions, LLC (tastycryptoTM), and all of these entities are indirect subsidiaries of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG), a global fintech company that provides award-winning products, platforms and access to ~19,000 financial markets to investors around the world. Learn more at www.tastytrade.com.

About Greenwood Project

Greenwood Project is a non-profit organization that envisions a finance industry without barriers to entry or advancement. The organization is on a mission to introduce Black and Latino college students to careers in finance through rigorous training and internships. With over 70 percent of Greenwood Project scholars entering the field, the organization seeks industry partners to open their doors for internships and donations.