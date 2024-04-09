Trustate and Interactive Legal Join Forces to Empower Estate Planners Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustate, a leading trust and estate administration platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Interactive Legal, a premier provider of estate planning document drafting systems. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the legal tech industry, aiming to streamline and enhance the estate planning process for legal professionals and their clients.

As the demand for efficient and effective estate planning solutions continues to rise, Trustate and Interactive Legal have recognized the need to coordinate their respective technologies to offer comprehensive support to legal practitioners. By combining Trustate's innovative estate and trust administration platform with Interactive Legal's cutting-edge document drafting systems, the partnership aims to provide attorneys with a seamless end-to-end solution for estate planning and administration.

In addition to receiving reciprocal discounts through this collaboration, legal professionals will gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools designed to simplify complex trust and estate administration operations. Trustate's advanced platform offers features such as automated task completion, expertly tailored workflows, asset/liability discovery tools, and instant fiduciary accountings, empowering attorneys to efficiently manage their clients' estates with confidence.

Interactive Legal brings to the table its extensive expertise in document drafting systems for trust & estate attorneys, elder lawyers, and special needs planners. InterActive Legal provides the most comprehensive productivity system on the market with an easy-to-use document drafting system, extensive continuing education, and thought-provoking discussion forums.

"We are thrilled to partner with Interactive Legal to provide legal professionals with a seamless and comprehensive solution for their estate planning needs," said Tara Faquir, COO and Co-Founder of Trustate. "By combining our respective strengths, we aim to empower trusts and estates professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service to their clients while streamlining their practice operations from planning, to funding and through administration."

“InterActive Legal is highly selective in choosing partner organizations to recommend to our valued subscribers. After a successful vetting period, we are pleased to introduce our subscribers to Trustate for their all-in-one estate management platform for trusts & estates practitioners.”

-Matthew Tove, Director Marketing & Sales at InterActive Legal

The partnership between Trustate and Interactive Legal represents a significant step forward in the evolution of estate operations technology, providing legal practitioners with the tools and resources they need to navigate the complexities of the trusts and estates industry with ease. By leveraging the combined expertise of both companies, trusts and estates professionals can enhance their practice capabilities and deliver superior outcomes for their clients.

About Trustate

Trustate is a leading provider of innovative estate management solutions, dedicated to simplifying the complexities of trust and estate planning and administration. With a focus on leveraging technology to empower professionals, Trustate offers user-friendly tools to streamline asset organization, distribution planning, and collaborative estate management.

About Interactive Legal

InterActive Legal, headquartered in Melbourne, FL, is a leading provider of software solutions and practice development initiatives to the estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning community nationwide. InterActive Legal’s automated document drafting suites help legal practitioners in this arena make quantum gains in efficiencies and accuracy, thus enabling them to better represent the needs of their clients.