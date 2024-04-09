Sollatek Selects Soracom to Connect Advanced Commercial Refrigeration Systems

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced that Sollatek, a world leader in Telemetry and IOT solutions for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, has chosen Soracom IoT connectivity to deliver remote monitoring and management capability for its widely-deployed commercial refrigeration and coffee solutions.

Sollatek offers a broad range of products, from refrigeration control to off-grid solar, with an emphasis on power stability, asset tracking, remote monitoring, energy optimization, and operational insight. Sollatek's flagship suite of commercial refrigeration solutions are designed to monitor and control temperature, energy usage, and geolocation of everything from beverage coolers and refrigerators to display cabinets and ice cream freezers. Sollatek's Always On solution also offers real-time asset location tracking along with the ability to mark cooler sales based on door openings, monitor cooler misuse, and remotely control cooling system functionality.

By combining this leading-edge connected hardware with an advanced online portal, Sollatek has emerged as a widely acknowledged global leader in Point of Sale (PoS) solutions in the $20 billion FMCG market. Many of the world’s largest beverage producers have already discovered the power of Sollatek’s Always On solution, with more than a million coolers and freezers deployed with Sollatek technology worldwide. Sollatek selected Soracom for this project based on a demonstrated ability to provide reliable connectivity on a global scale. The Soracom IoT SIM offers multi-carrier cellular connectivity in more than 180 countries and regions, and spans over 380 mobile operator networks, with the ability to switch between networks automatically when signal is weak. Soracom's included connectivity management platform (CMP) and unified billing system give Sollatek complete control of their IoT network at scale.

"Some of the world's best-known brands rely on Sollatek to deliver consistently exceptional experiences for their customers," said Takashi Serizawa, Head of Europe Region for Soracom. "Soracom's cloud-native IoT connectivity gives global innovators like Sollatek the quality of service they expect in order to succeed at scale."

“Our devices offer fleet managers a wealth of data that can be used for real-time data-driven decisions that will maximize their output and keep their systems running efficiently," said Dimitris Flokos, Head of IoT Solutions for Sollatek. "Providing that service at a global scale is how we stay ahead of the competition.”

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and enterprises, connecting more than 6 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.