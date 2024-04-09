Orion Group’s Facilities Maintenance Business Expands Exterior Footprint Through Partnership with Caliber Service Management

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services business, announced today that it has partnered with Caliber Service Management (“Caliber”). Caliber is a top facilities maintenance provider based in Exton, PA specializing in exterior services and facility programs. Orion is building a national facilities maintenance business by partnering with exceptional, founder-owned facility services businesses and supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. Caliber joins Orion’s facilities maintenance service provider network, Leo FM.

Caliber provides winter weather mitigation, landscaping, lot and grounds services, construction, trade, and emergency services to industrial and commercial customers throughout the U.S. Caliber’s team boasts a collective experience of over 150 years in the facilities maintenance industry, ensuring complete customer satisfaction across an expansive range of services. Cecil Moore leads Caliber as the company’s president and CEO.

“Through our partnership with Orion and their shared vision of people and program excellence, we are truly leveling up our organizational competencies, strategies, and program successes,” said Cecil Moore. “Our people are growing, our business is growing, our operations are strengthening, and our partnerships are blossoming! Orion has been a perfect partner for us, investing in our leadership and people development, working with us on operational, financial, and resource strategies, and contributing to our great culture.”

“Caliber’s dedication to providing best-in-class, reliable service and to empowering their team members is truly admirable,” said Will Adams, Orion Co-CEO. “We are lucky to partner with such an outstanding, skilled team and excited by where we can take this partnership.”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market-leading, family-owned service providers. With a People First approach, Orion supports locally managed operations by investing in talent acquisition and by striving to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. For more information, please visit www.OrionServicesGroup.com or reach out to Arya Narasimhan (arya@orionservicesgroup.com) to learn more about Orion and how we can support your business.

About Caliber Service Management

Caliber Service Management provides exterior services to distribution centers, healthcare providers, and other industrial customers throughout the nation. With decades of experience in the industry and a commitment to excellence, Caliber guarantees quality, reliable service to meet all customer needs.