bioAffinity Technologies Expands Campaign to Support American Cancer Society Initiative for Lung Cancer Screening

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive, accurate tests for the detection of early-stage cancer and lung disease, today announced the expansion of its partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to raise funding for ACS’ Lung Quality Improvement (QI) initiative to increase the rate of lung cancer screening. Learn more at the joint ACS/bioAffinity donation page.

Initially launched in November 2023 to support local lung cancer screening, bioAffinity Technologies and its ACS South Region partner have expanded the geographic reach to include ACS Lung QI sites across the country. The campaign highlights the value of early screening and provides information about bioAffinity Technologies’ CyPath® Lung, a noninvasive test to improve early detection of lung cancer.

“There is no question that early detection of lung cancer is the key to survival. Thanks to programs like the American Cancer Society’s Lung QI and ‘Get Screened’ initiatives, more Americans will be able to find lung cancer at an early stage when treatment options are more effective,” bioAffinity President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Zannes said. “We are proud to work with the American Cancer Society, and we thank all our donors for their generosity and commitment to saving lives.”

“Our lung cancer screening programs are focused on improving survival rates for one of the deadliest cancers. Support from corporate partners like bioAffinity helps us both raise awareness about the importance of screening and provide tangible resources to assist anyone at risk for lung cancer,” said Patrick Isenberg, Director of Corporate Relations for ACS South Region. The ACS website has an interactive map that helps people eligible for screening find a cancer screening location near them.

About CyPath® Lung

CyPath® Lung uses advanced flow cytometry and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cell populations in patient sputum that indicate malignancy. Automated data analysis helps determine if cancer is present or if the patient is cancer-free. CyPath® Lung incorporates a fluorescent porphyrin, meso-tetra (4-carboxyphenyl) porphyrin (TCPP), that is preferentially taken up by cancer and cancer-related cells. Clinical study results demonstrated that CyPath® Lung had 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity and 88% accuracy in detecting lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease who had small lung nodules less than 20 millimeters. Diagnosing and treating early-stage cancer can improve outcomes and increase patient survival.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

