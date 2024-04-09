ReliaQuest and Aon Collaborate to Empower Organizations to Proactively Manage Cyber Risk

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReliaQuest, the force multiplier of security operations, today announced a collaboration with Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm, to help organizations around the world rapidly mature their security programs. The collaboration brings together ReliaQuest’s expertise and technology in detection, investigation, and response with Aon’s cyber resilience capabilities. The combination provides clients with an unrivaled ability to better uncover and quantify cyber risks, protect their critical assets, and recover from cyber incidents.

Aon combines decades of cyber risk management insights with its deep cybersecurity consulting experience. This enables data-driven decision making when collaborating with clients to identify and holistically manage cyber risk. Aon’s 2023 Cyber Resilience Report revealed 40 percent of companies lack necessary system and organizational controls. Aon recognizes that appropriate security monitoring capabilities play a key role in a robust cyber risk management approach. This collaboration is part of Aon’s ecosystem that helps clients to assess, mitigate and transfer cyber risk, and to recover should a cyber incident occur.

The collaboration between Aon and ReliaQuest provides customers with end-to-end security outcomes through ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter security operations platform, leveraging their existing investments across security technologies, regardless of where their data sits. ReliaQuest customers will also benefit from the integration of ‘indicators of compromise’ from Aon’s industry-leading global incident response team, delivering Stroz Friedberg Incident Response services, enabling immediate detection into the most critical emerging threats.

ReliaQuest Founder and CEO Brian Murphy said: “Combining Aon’s cyber risk expertise with the power of ReliaQuest’s security operations platform, GreyMatter, helps customers leverage automations they can trust while increasing visibility and reducing complexity. This allows them to actively manage risk anytime of the day, anywhere in the world.”

“Cyber security threats constantly evolve and so must our defenses. We remain committed to helping our clients address new forms of volatility,” said Christian Hoffman, Global Cyber Leader at Aon. “A strong security operations platform is critical to the overall cyber posture of an organization. This collaboration with ReliaQuest enables clients to achieve the visibility required to monitor their security environments effectively. Increased visibility helps clients to make better informed security decisions, that can improve their security risk profile and insurance outcome. The offering also complements other mitigation and risk transfer solutions we provide to our clients.”

For more information about ReliaQuest and its GreyMatter security operations platform, visit www.reliaquest.com. For more information about Aon’s cyber resilience capabilities, visit https://www.aon.com/en/capabilities/cyber-resilience.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest is the force multiplier of security operations. Our security operations platform, GreyMatter, automates detection, investigation and response across cloud, endpoint, and on-premises tools and applications. GreyMatter is cloud native, built on an open XDR architecture and delivered as a service any time of the day, anywhere in the world. With over 800 customers worldwide and 1,200+ teammates working across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest is driving outcomes for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. We exist to make security possible. For more information visit www.reliaquest.com.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon’s Newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.