OpenGate Capital Partners With Ownership Works

LOS ANGELES & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenGate Capital (“OpenGate”), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to build wealth at work. The partnership reflects OpenGate’s commitment to working with organizations that are increasing economic opportunity for all while implementing dedicated financial wellness programming.

Founded in 2021, Ownership Works helps organizations implement broad-based employee ownership programs that can unlock new levels of success for businesses and create meaningful wealth-building opportunities for employees. Armed with tools, practical models, and hands-on guidance, Ownership Works assists companies in structuring shared ownership programs to boost culture, enhance company performance, and improve employees' financial wellbeing. The organization’s mission is to generate at least $20 billion of wealth for workers over the next decade.

OpenGate is proud to be part of Ownership Works' consortium of foundations, corporations, labor advocates, investors, pension funds, and other leading private equity organizations. The partnership aims to enable employees at certain portfolio companies to share in the value they help create and build a sense of ownership.

Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Founder and Managing Partner, stated, “Our partnership with Ownership Works reflects our long-held commitment to being part of the solution with respect to expanding economic opportunity. We look forward to empowering and incentivizing employees with an equity sharing program that ultimately has the potential to improve company performance.”

OpenGate is assessing partnership opportunities with Ownership Works that are suitable for their portfolio of investments.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About Ownership Works

Ownership Works is a nonprofit on a mission to increase prosperity through shared ownership at work. It partners with business leaders and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to become owners and participate in the success they help create. To learn more, please visit www.ownershipworks.org.