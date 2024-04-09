DataRobot Deepens Google Cloud Partnership with AI Solutions Powered by Google’s Gemini Models

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataRobot, the AI lifecycle platform, today announced new integrations and accelerators with Google’s Gemini models, enabling organizations to jumpstart AI solutions and deliver immediate impact.

Building on the previously announced DataRobot and Google Cloud partnership to accelerate generative AI solutions, customers can now take advantage of:

LLM blueprint strategies for 150+ models in Model Garden, including Gemini models. Leverage best-in-class foundation models in the DataRobot LLM playground to build AI applications that are optimized for any use case, while ensuring visibility and performance.

New solution accelerators. DataRobot AI Accelerators now include Mistral 7N and Llama 2, in addition to robust support for the Vertex AI Model Garden, empowering AI builders with expansive, flexible, and industry-tailored LLMs.

DataRobot customers are already seeing results:

Inchcape , a leading global automotive distributor, reduced model training time by 50% and achieved an 8.1% cost reduction.

, a leading global automotive distributor, reduced model training time by 50% and achieved an 8.1% cost reduction. Keller Williams increased productivity by 15% with a generative AI-powered Learning Hub personalized for their more than 187,000 real estate agents globally.

increased productivity by 15% with a generative AI-powered Learning Hub personalized for their more than 187,000 real estate agents globally. Gannett/USA Today Network confidently applies generative AI solutions with best-in-class AI guardrails and human oversight.

"Using the DataRobot AI Platform, we’ve automated many steps in the pipeline for hundreds of models,” said Arvind Thinagarajan, VP, Data Science & Analytics, Gannett/USA Today Networks. “The synergy between Google Cloud and DataRobot helps us create a comprehensive solution for developing, deploying and managing models."

“By working with partners like DataRobot, we are excited to continue empowering organizations with the most innovative AI solutions to suit their specific enterprise needs,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partners at Google Cloud. “With Google Cloud’s robust, advanced and Gemini-powered infrastructure, and the full AI lifecycle platform DataRobot provides, we’re enabling even more users to accelerate their AI journey and drive meaningful impact in every sector of business.”

“We’re committed to meeting our customers where they are with the world-class tools they need to confidently build, operate and govern AI,” said Raj Ramanujam, SVP, Global Channel/Tech Alliances, DataRobot. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Google Cloud, empowering organizations to accelerate their path to AI impact and maximize their Google Cloud investments.”

Google Cloud is a member of DataRobot Partner Ecosystem, an initiative to unify the AI landscape with the most open platform for AI. DataRobot Partner Ecosystem makes it easy to leverage cutting edge AI technology, cloud infrastructure, and applications directly within the DataRobot AI Platform — and quickly integrate with existing tools — standardizing and strengthening governance across the full AI lifecycle.

DataRobot is the leader in value-driven AI, empowering organizations to accelerate AI from idea to impact. With over a decade at the forefront of AI innovation, we know what it takes to make a real difference – to your bottom line, to your business vision, and to the world around us. Our open, end-to-end AI lifecycle platform allows your organization to quickly build, securely operate, and confidently govern your entire AI landscape from a single, unified experience. Organizations across industries and geographies trust DataRobot to help solve their biggest challenges with AI, leveraging generative and predictive capabilities today while providing the flexibility to adapt to the innovations of tomorrow. Learn more at datarobot.com and connect with us on LinkedIn (@DataRobot).