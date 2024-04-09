Sensible Weather Announces Collective Hill Country as First Partner to Offer High Temperature Weather Guarantee

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensible Weather, the leading weather protection provider for travel and outdoor experiences, announces its first partner offering Weather Guarantees protecting against high heat: Collective Hill Country, the luxury outdoor retreat in Texas, overlooking Montesino Ranch.

Sensible first launched its Weather Guarantee in 2021 to protect businesses and consumers against the impact of rain on outdoor activities and experiences. Recognizing how various weather conditions can negatively impact outdoor experiences, Sensible has now expanded its offering to protect against uncomfortably high temperatures in addition to rain.

“Considering the record-breaking temperatures last year - and with this year expected to be even hotter - heat has become a major consideration in planning where and when to travel,” says Nick Cavanagh, Ph.D., Sensible CEO. “Expanding our Weather Guarantees to include high-temperature protection as well as rain only made sense as we started thinking about the potential negative impacts on travel this spring and summer.”

Known for its luxury destinations and retreats, Collective Retreats was created to connect guests to the most spectacular natural settings. Already offering Sensible’s Weather Guarantee for rain at select properties, the company has begun rolling out high-temperature protection, starting with Collective Hill Country in Wimberley, TX.

Every tent at the Hill Country retreat allows for a restorative and enlightening stay in an indoor/outdoor sanctuary immersed in nature. Less than an hour outside of Austin and just 90 minutes from San Antonio, Collective Hill Country offers a connection to an incredibly diverse natural landscape with everything from enchanting peaks to winding rivers and ancient caves all ready to be explored.

Guests can add a Weather Guarantee for high temperatures before they check in at the Hill Country retreat, the first property to offer this to guests. In case of forecast temperatures exceeding a predetermined threshold, Sensible will proactively notify guests in the morning via text message with a link to collect reimbursement. As with Sensible’s Weather Guarantee for rain, there is no need for guests to file a claim or cancel the planned activity to receive their reimbursement.

"Providing a shield against high temperatures aligns perfectly with our collective goal of inspiring individuals to venture out and discover the wonders of our world, particularly in regions like the captivating Texas Hill Country, known for its brilliant sunshine," expressed Peter Mack, Founder and CEO of Collective Retreats. "By ensuring this protection, we aim to instill confidence in our guests, allowing them to book with assurance, free from concerns about weather hindering their experience."

About Sensible Weather

Sensible Weather combines the latest weather, financial and risk management technologies to develop seamless products and services that allow consumers to confidently get out and experience the world around them. The Weather Guarantee, launched in 2021, proactively reimburses travel, outdoor and event experience consumers in the event of disruptive weather such as rain or extreme temperatures. With over 60,000 Weather Guarantees sold, Sensible has helped a rapidly growing list of businesses worldwide neutralize the impact of an unpredictable climate by increasing customer satisfaction and providing incremental revenue. For more information, please visit sensibleweather.com.

About Collective Retreats

Collective Retreats is proud to be the first and largest global outdoor hospitality brand to receive certified B-Corp status. Collective Retreats is an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) focused experiential travel company redefining traditional hotels through a collection of unique luxury retreats in unexpected places. Each bold, eco-centric concept embraces the local landscape and culture of a destination, allowing guests to connect with the land, community, and themselves through unique on-site activities, immersive culinary activations, personal hospitality, and culture-forward programming. By breaking away from the traditional mold of a luxury hotel, Collective Retreats is opening a whole new world of exploration where a transformative five-star luxury experience coexists with authentic ruggedness. Founded by CEO Peter Mack (Starwood, Tough Mudder), Collective Retreats is currently operating in Vail, Colorado; Hill Country, Texas; and Governors Island, NY with a growing pipeline of new developments across North America and the Middle East.