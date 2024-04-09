Worlds Joins Microsoft Pegasus Program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas-based startup Worlds, a leader in bringing AI-driven automation into large industrial companies, is thrilled to announce its selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This two-year invitation-only program is set to boost Worlds' sales and fast-track the development of its advanced AI platform. By joining Pegasus, Worlds gains unparalleled access to Microsoft's vast resources, including the Microsoft Cloud, expert cloud architects, and direct links to Microsoft's customers and channel partners.

The World’s AI platform is already in the market and delivering AI-driven automation directly to the physical operations of industrial giants like Chevron, Petronas, and Metallus (formerly known as TimkenSteel). As these enterprises are growing larger and faster than they ever have before, their ability to observe, analyze, affect, and de-risk operations at scale has become untenable. Having one place where cameras, sensors, AI, people, and process can all be sensed together is now possible with Worlds.

“The Pegasus Program will become an important part of our go-to-market strategy and we could not be more thrilled with the Microsoft team that has been assigned to Worlds — they have been absolutely stellar,” said Dave Copps, CEO at Worlds. “This marks a significant stride for our company, helping us rapidly grow our business as we help many more industrial companies optimize their physical operations with AI”.

The beauty of Worlds’ technology lies in its simplicity and adaptability. Integrating Microsoft Azure AI and infrastructure services, the platform requires no special hardware to achieve its result. It seamlessly integrates with a company’s existing cameras and sensors through an open API, and forms a sophisticated, closed-loop AI-based learning system that continuously evolves from the dynamics of people, places, and processes in real-time operations. Chris Rohde, President of Worlds added, “Digital Twins are created from existing CAD files or BIM files, we access entire camera networks through a virtual transcoder, and other sensors can be seamlessly plugged in through our open API.”

One of the most challenging yet critical domains in today’s business landscape is understanding the real-world in motion and creating the ability to effectively measure and influence real-world environments as they unfold.

“Worlds’ ability to convert disparate IoT signals and cameras into one, unified, live data stream is exactly what is needed in large companies dealing with digital transformation today. As a member of the Pegasus program, Worlds receives advanced support as they deploy their solution on Azure, which in turn positions them better to meet the needs of our enterprise customers,” said Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups.

To learn more about the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, please visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/startups/pegasus

About Worlds

Worlds, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is at the forefront of developing and deploying real-world Artificial Intelligence. The Worlds AI software is an end-to-end platform for modeling, training, and building automation into the physical operations of the world's largest industrial companies. Our platform enables our customers to develop applications for the physical world that measure, detect, & track objects in real-time through the use of cameras and sensors. For more information about Worlds, visit www.worlds.io.