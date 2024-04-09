Prolucent Chosen by Major Texas Health System as Technology Partner to Develop a Single Systemwide Flexible Staffing Strategy

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prolucent ®, a leading provider of enterprise-wide healthcare workforce optimization software and services, today announced an agreement with Houston Methodist, recognized as a U.S. News & World Report’s best hospitals in Texas for 12 years in a row, to implement the company’s vendor-neutral MSP services and LiquidCompass® VMS+, a flexible workforce platform and vendor management system.

The system will provide an enterprise-wide MSP program and VMS across all eight Houston Methodist hospitals and numerous clinics in the greater Houston area, seamlessly integrating both internal and external flexible labor resources on a single technology platform to streamline the management and filling of temporary staffing positions.

“Many health systems like Houston Methodist are creating internal staffing pools as healthcare workers seek flexibility and work-life balance, while hospitals aim to optimize staffing costs and leverage their trained personnel,” stated Bruce Springer, co-founder and CEO of Prolucent. “While reliance on external third-party agencies for temporary staffing cannot be entirely eliminated, a hybrid approach that integrates both internal and external contingent labor resources - with a prioritized staffing model that taps internal resources first - reduces labor costs and enhances staff satisfaction and employee retention. Our MSP services coupled with LiquidCompass VMS+ is providing new opportunities for efficiency that is redefining the management of flexible labor.”

About Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist is one of the nation’s leading health systems and academic medical centers. The health system consists of eight hospitals: Houston Methodist Hospital, its flagship academic hospital in the Texas Medical Center; six community hospitals; and one long-term acute care hospital throughout the Greater Houston area. Houston Methodist also includes a research institute; a comprehensive residency program; a physician organization; international patient services; freestanding comprehensive care, emergency care and imaging centers; and outpatient facilities. Houston Methodist employs approximately 30,000 people and has had more than 1.9 million outpatient visits and more than 138,000 admissions in 2022. U.S. News & World Report has named Houston Methodist Hospital the Best Hospital in Texas (*In a two-way tie) for 12 years in a row and recognized on the Honor Roll seven times.

For more information about Houston Methodist, visit our newsroom or on social media at Twitter, Facebook or our On Health and Leading Medicine blogs.

About Prolucent Health, Inc.

Prolucent empowers flexible workforce solutions, streamlining the way healthcare meets total workforce needs with end-to-end solutions that provide cost effective and sustainable answers to healthcare’s workforce challenges. For more information, please visit www.prolucent.com.