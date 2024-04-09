ABBYY Helps Nagarro Improve Customers’ Visibility and Reduce Invoice Processing Time by 60%

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABBYY, a leader in purpose-built AI for intelligent automation, today announced that Nagarro improved its invoice processing lifecycle by deploying ABBYY Vantage into its global SAP unit’s Invoice Scanner for SAP S/4HANA®. Nagarro is now able to provide customers more visibility into the amount of money saved using Invoice Scanner over manual methods while reducing invoice processing times by 60% and increasing accuracy. ABBYY Vantage is an industry-leading intelligent document processing platform (IDP) that uses AI to automatically read and understand documents like humans and was a driving factor in enabling Nagarro to realize significant operational enhancements.

"Since adopting ABBYY Vantage, we’ve seen remarkable improvements. The improved browser user interface and very good scanning results have significantly improved our document processing, saving time and resources," said Ulrich Winter, Head of Application Development at Nagarro.

Faced with the challenges of manual invoice handling, Nagarro needed an intelligent automation solution that could process thousands of invoices annually for its global invoice processing management system spanning 36 countries. The Nagarro Invoice Scanner can now scan invoices received via PDF and automatically transfer the data into SAP S/4HANA, helping Nagarro and Nagarro’s customers make more informed decisions quickly and optimize cash flow while maintaining reliability.

"We're honored to be a part of Nagarro's digital journey," said Neil Murphy, Chief Sales Officer at ABBYY. "With ABBYY Vantage, Nagarro has redefined operational excellence in invoice management. Our commitment is unwavering—to deliver solutions that go beyond expectations, driving tangible business growth for our valued customers. This successful implementation underscores ABBYY's commitment to driving efficiency and innovation in business-critical business processes.’’

ABBYY Vantage is an IDP platform that revolutionized enterprise document process automation by offering a low-code/no-code environment. It enables organizations to automate manual tasks involved in capturing and extracting data from documents, improve accuracy and efficiency, and has connectors to leading intelligent automation systems such as SAP. Vantage provides pre-trained AI extraction models/skills to process structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents with high accuracy. By empowering organizations like Nagarro with purpose-built AI, ABBYY continues to redefine industry standards and pave the way for digital transformation.

ABBYY has been recognized by more than 10 analyst firms as a leader in IDP including being named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) 2023-2024. For more information, download the IDC report.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, global character, CARING mindset, and Fluidic Enterprise vision. Nagarro employs over 18,000 people in 36 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com. You can find more information about the Invoice Scanner here.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

About ABBYY

ABBYY puts your information to work with purpose-built AI. We combine innovation and experience to transform data from business-critical documents into intelligent actionable outcomes in over 200 languages in real time. We enable more than 10,000 companies globally, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, operational excellence, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with headquarters in Milpitas, CA and offices in 12 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ABBYY can either be a registered trademark or a trademark and can also be a logo, a company name (or part of it), or part of a product name of ABBYY group companies and may not be used without consent of its respective owners.