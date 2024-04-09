Birmingham, Alabama-Based Fairvoy Private Wealth Goes Independent with Dynasty Financial Partners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners today announced that Fairvoy Private Wealth has joined its industry-leading platform of technology-driven wealth management tools and services.

Fairvoy Private Wealth is an independent wealth management firm based in Birmingham, Ala., staffed by professionals from Merrill Lynch, including:

Stephen Davis, CFP®, ChFC®, APMA®, Managing Partner, Senior Private Wealth Advisor

Neal Carroll, CFP®, CPWA®, CPFA®, Chief Operating Officer, Senior Private Wealth Advisor

Ashley Davis, CPA®, CRPC®, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Private Wealth Advisor

H. Alan Word, Director, Senior Private Wealth Advisor

Claudia Johnston, Vice President, Private Wealth Advisor

Alma Maric, Vice President, Associate Wealth Advisor

The name "Fairvoy" invokes the firm's dedication to fairness and upholding its clients’ best interests on their wealth-management voyages. The practice considers its move to independence as a win for its clients, who benefit from personalized service. Fairvoy, a fiduciary firm, will operate on a fee-only basis, with a goal of offering its clients best-in-class technology, and expand its advisory offerings over time to meet their evolving needs.

“We are pleased to welcome the Fairvoy team to our Dynasty family and thrilled to include a new firm in the growing Birmingham market," said Shirl Penney, CEO and Founder of Dynasty Financial Partners. "Fairvoy impressed us with their deep commitment to their clients, and their embrace of independence as the best means of putting them first.”

For Fairvoy's Stephen Davis, the move to independence with Dynasty followed "years of research on all our options, and the realization that Dynasty's technology positions us to communicate easily with clients and provide customized planning focused on their immediate and long-term needs.”

Neal Carroll, also of Fairvoy, calls Dynasty a "strong partner, "whose administrative support, advanced technology, and deep investment capabilities led us to this opportunity to stay on top of a rapidly changing industry while at every turn aligning our interests with those of our clients."

Dynasty's network consists of 55 independent firms and over 370 advisors. The firm administers more than $87 billion on its core technology platform.

In January 2024, Steadmont Advisors, another Birmingham-based team that previously managed $420 million in assets, also joined Dynasty.

Fairvoy has selected Fidelity as its custodian, Black Diamond for performance reporting, and eMoney Advisor for financial planning.

For more information, please visit fairvoypw.com.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and facilitating out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

