Amprius Selected to Power AIBOT’s aiEVTOL Ecosystem

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced it has been selected by AIBOT, a trailblazer in the development of crewed and uncrewed Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft solutions for advanced air mobility, to be its trusted battery partner. Amprius SiCoreTM batteries will enable AIBOT's next-generation aiEVTOL vehicles, ushering in a new era in electric aviation.

This strategic partnership underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and sustainability in the electric aviation space. Amprius’ SiCore cells, renowned for their high energy density, power, and reliability, will play a pivotal role in powering AIBOT's aiEVTOL ecosystem, which includes both its heavy-lift air cargo eVTOL drone and single-pilot, six-passenger eVTOL air taxi aircraft. SiCore cells are expected to ensure maximum power and reliability for mission-critical operations. AIBOT's aiEVTOL drone, designed for remotely piloted heavy-lift air cargo missions, is expected to be introduced by the end of 2024.

“AIBOT's focus on developing cutting-edge autonomous electric aircraft solutions aligns with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of battery technology,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius. “We applaud their strategy to validate their autonomous aircraft through a phased approach, accelerating their time-to-market. Our SiCore batteries offer unmatched performance in electric mobility, and we are confident that our technology can help AIBOT achieve their goal of creating a connected, autonomous, and ultra-safe aircraft ecosystem.”

By harnessing the power of AI and cutting-edge battery technology, AIBOT’s innovative suite of AI-driven electric mobility solutions encompasses Urban Air Mobility, Unmanned Aerial Systems, and Electric Vehicles. AIBOT is poised to revolutionize mobility, crafting a connected, autonomous, and ultra-safe aircraft ecosystem. With plans to unveil its first commercialized preproduction unmanned aircraft in 2024 and bring a single-pilot, six-passenger eVTOL manned aircraft to market in the following years, AIBOT is committed to shaping the future of electric aviation.

“Our ambition with AIBOT's aiEVTOL ecosystem is to provide a robust platform that continuously supports our commercialization effort and enables even higher production volumes, thereby energizing the supply chain and contributing significantly to the industry," said Max Ma, President of AIBOT. "This endeavor is not just about harnessing advanced technologies; it's about creating an environment where innovation leads to tangible advancements in commercialization and supply chain development. This collaboration is a critical step forward in our commitment to delivering an aiEVTOL ecosystem that is revolutionary and sustainable. Together, we are paving the way for an era where AI-enhanced flying is not just a possibility, but a common enjoyable reality.”

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxxTM batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and an MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000-square-foot facility in Brighton, Colorado, and expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCoreTM platform. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

About AIBOT

AIBOT is a California-based company with the vision to disrupt the next generation of mobility, transforming the aviation industry to usher in the AI, electric, and (direct to consumer) 2C era, making the freedom of flight an accessible reality anytime, anywhere for every household. AIBOT's mission is to create an AI-defined, software-driven, high-tech, high-performance, electric, internet-connected, and autonomous aiEVTOL aircraft and ecosystem.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future product commercialization, the performance and potential application of Amprius’ batteries, the addressable market of Amprius’ batteries, and the ability of Amprius to increase its manufacturing capacity and meet customers’ requirements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Amprius’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including delays in permitting, construction and operation of production facilities; Amprius’ liquidity position; risks related to the rollout of Amprius’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; Amprius’ ability to commercially produce high performing batteries; the effects of competition on Amprius’ business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Amprius’ batteries; and changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. For more information on these risks and uncertainties that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the documents we filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. There may be additional risks that Amprius does not presently know or that Amprius currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Amprius’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Amprius’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Amprius specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.