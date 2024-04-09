Medical Properties Trust Completes $350 Million Sale of Facilities to Prime Healthcare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it completed its previously announced sale of five facilities in California and New Jersey to Prime Healthcare (“Prime”) for aggregate consideration of $350 million. The total consideration consists of $250 million paid in immediate cash and a $100 million interest-bearing mortgage note due to MPT in nine months.

Also, as previously reported, Prime and MPT agreed to a new 20-year master lease for the remaining four hospitals leased to Prime, including a $260 million purchase option. To encourage Prime to exercise its purchase option early in the new lease term, the parties have agreed that the properties may be purchased at the $238 million lease base on or prior to August 26, 2028. After August 26, 2028 the option price reverts to $260 million (subject to annual escalations).

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospital real estate with 439 facilities and approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across three continents as of December 31, 2023. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

