Comtech Partners with Arizona to Complete Transition to Statewide Next Generation 911 Services

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 10, 2024-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) (the “Company”), a global technology leader, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Administrations (“ADOA”), today announced the successful completion of a statewide transition to Comtech’s Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) services. Arizona’s new statewide NG911 infrastructure is designed to significantly enhance the ability of first responders and public safety answering points (“PSAPs”) to respond faster to emergencies and provide more comprehensive and reliable 911 services to Arizona residents.

In less than two years, Comtech and the ADOA successfully migrated the state’s legacy 911 system to the new infrastructure. The Arizona NG911 program modernizes the state’s emergency response capabilities and enhances the efficiency, effectiveness and reliability of 911 services, while enabling new capabilities such as geospatial location routing and improved redundancy, as well as the implementation of a new Emergency Service IP Network (“ESiNET”).

“We are honored to partner with the State of Arizona to deploy one of the nation’s most robust NG911 infrastructures,” said John Ratigan, Interim CEO of Comtech. “With this statewide deployment, Arizona residents benefit from a much higher rate of call reliability and new multi-media and location services, which can save critical time during emergencies. Comtech has worked closely with the ADOA and state leaders to integrate multiple legacy networks to create a new unified NG911 infrastructure, and we are confident this transition helps ensure residents get the help they need when seconds matter most.”

“The efficiency of this deployment can serve as a model for the rest of the United States, and we are pleased to work with Comtech to roll out these lifesaving NG911 services to better protect Arizona residents,” said Travis Jensen, Program Administrator of the ADOA 911 Program. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and bringing new capabilities to residents as they become available.”

The Arizona NG911 statewide transition involved upgrading and integrating a wide range of 911 technologies, including call handling, dispatch, mapping and database systems. It also required implementing new protocols and standards to ensure interoperability and compatibility with other systems and networks.

As one of the most trusted providers of public safety technologies, Comtech is continuing to expand its NG911 offerings for governments and emergency response providers around the world. The Company’s NG911 systems are designed to adapt and continuously evolve over time to meet the needs of emerging use cases as well as future applications.

