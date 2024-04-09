California Cannabis Pioneer Ember Valley Teams Up With Action Sports Legend Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg.

REDDING, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ember Valley, California’s most celebrated craft cannabis renowned for its award-winning products, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with action sports icon Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg. This strategic alliance unites two California-born forces, poised to redefine the cannabis landscape with a shared passion for progression, individuality, and pushing boundaries.

A Storied Past Sparks a Hot Future

Stenberg’s story is one of dedication and rising above limitations. A pioneer in freestyle motocross (FMX), Twitch rose to superstardom with his gravity-defying tricks and electrifying enthusiasm. Throughout his career, he has proven himself more than an athlete, becoming a household name and a symbol of perseverance. This relentless drive mirrors Ember Valley’s own 15+ year commitment to crafting unique and exceptional cannabis that caters to the adventurous palate.

A Collaboration Built on Shared Values

“ Ember Valley is a company that pushes the envelope, and that’s something I deeply identify with,” says Stenberg. “ Their dedication to culture, quality and innovation is inspiring, and I’m stoked to be a part of the family.”

“ We are thrilled to be working with Twitch,” says Ember Valley CEO Christian Morsette. “ Jeremy’s a true legend in his sport and community and we are excited to offer our customers and Jeremy’s fans something unique and special.”

A Powerful Force for Cannabis and Beyond

This partnership is significant beyond celebrity; it’s a strategic alliance designed to elevate cannabis to new heights. Customers can expect exciting new limited-run Ember Valley products co-created with Twitch, along with exclusive content and experiences.

Ember Valley boasts extensive expertise in quality cannabis cultivation and dedication to pheno-hunting, winning the brand two awards at the 2024 Harvest Cup in San Diego (Best Flower and Best Flavor), and champion of the Tahoe Wellness Cup blind taste test. The operation produces legendary strains of premium cannabis flower.

The combination of California’s pioneering cannabis brand and a true action sports legend delivers a meaningful differentiator across communities.

About Ember Valley

Ember Valley cannabis was founded with a mission to craft exceptional cannabis that challenges the status quo. Since its inception, Ember Valley has garnered a loyal following and numerous awards for its distinctive and flavorful strains. Today, Ember Valley’s pioneering spirit remains at the forefront of cannabis, constantly pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations.

About Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg

Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg is a legend in the world of action sports. A pioneer in FMX, Twitch has captivated audiences worldwide with his death-defying stunts and unmatched talent. Beyond his athletic prowess, Stenberg is known for his captivating personality and his dedication to pushing the limits of what’s possible.

Together, Ember Valley and Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg are writing a new chapter in cannabis legacy. Follow Ember Valley and Twitch for product drops and exciting announcements in the coming months.