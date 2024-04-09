Generational Group Advises Creative Dimensions in its Sale to Pinnacle

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Creative Dimensions, Inc. to Pinnacle. The acquisition closed January 12, 2024.

Founded in 1987 and located in Cheshire, Connecticut, Creative Dimensions, Inc. (CDI) solves one of the biggest marketing problems for businesses, professional sports teams, and universities - creating a physical presence for branding while also creating a memorable experience.

Whether it's a trade show booth, an ESPN-style studio, or a sports history wall at a university, when CDI builds anything for customers, the Company is interested in only one response, "WOW!". CDI is in the continual pursuit of getting a "WOW" for customers, and believes every organization, when creating a physical presence for its brand, should strive for greatness.

Pinnacle, headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon (with multiple locations throughout the U.S.) is a leading experiential marketing company. Pinnacle creates memorable experiences for top brands around the world through activations, exhibits, environments, and events.

CDI’s world-class team joins Pinnacle at a time when brands, sports leagues, networks, universities and other content owners and creators are investing in fan and consumer engagement spaces.

“Pinnacle has twenty-five-plus years of experience in sports and entertainment marketing, including longtime activations at Super Bowl, MLB All-Star and a growing footprint in university esports programs,” said Brad Hogan, CEO of Pinnacle. “This move strengthens our strategic focus on helping clients activate at the intersection of marketing, culture and branded content.”

CDI works with a veritable who’s who of top names in sports including the Dallas Cowboys, MLB Network, YES Network, Baltimore Ravens, USGA and many others. The company has also produced installations, exhibits and trade shows for brands such as IKEA, Dairy Queen, United Technologies, U.S. Open, PepsiCo and more.

“This is a natural evolution in Creative Dimensions’ progression of serving brands in and out of sports and entertainment,” said Joel Roy, President of Creative Dimensions, who will transition to the role of Hartford Division President at Pinnacle. “Joining Pinnacle, as their sixth location nationwide, allows our team to expand our reach from coast-to-coast and offer our clients a host of additional experiential capabilities.”

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Moses Shmueli, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Aaron Presley successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Ashok Tandon established the initial relationship with CDI.

"Joel Roy was committed to finding an acquiror that would carry on the culture and create opportunities for the future success of the employees. Everyone is excited for the next phase of growth,” said Shmueli.

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning, full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 17 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

