ADDING MULTIMEDIA Lincoln Road Business Improvement District Unveils Vibrant Public Art Installations to Celebrate Miami Beach Pride

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Road, the iconic outdoor shopping, dining and cultural destination situated in the heart of Miami Beach, unveiled a new public art installation to celebrate Miami Beach Pride, bringing together members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, their friends, allies and supporters in celebration of the unique spirit and culture of the LGBTQ+ community. The installation is titled “PRIDE247” and is on view through June 30, highlighting the artistic vision of AMLgMATD, Miami-based artists Laz Ojalde and Natalie Zlamalova.

The pair channeled their creativity into reconstructing the LGBTQ pride flag by using polypropylene webbing straps that weave through the palm trees hovering Lincoln Road’s Euclid Oval. It’s become the focal point of the picture-perfect gathering space as a reminder that we are individuals who together weave the fabric of our society. Additionally, the artists elevated the district’s entry points on Washington Ave. and Alton Road, as well as the Euclid Oval, adding colorful textile sleeves to all the planters reflecting the pride progressive flag.

“Lincoln Road has a decades-long connection with the LGBTQ community, serving as a lively hub where they feel safe and celebrated,” said Anabel Llopis, executive director of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District. “In honor of Lincoln Road’s deep ties with the community, we are thrilled to present art that not only supports equality and inclusivity but visually captivates our locals and visitors on a large scale.”

About Lincoln Road

Situated in the heart of Miami Beach, the Lincoln Road District is a premier retail, lifestyle and cultural destination home to about 200 restaurants and shops, entertainment, and arts and cultural offerings. Lincoln Road ranked as the most-visited open-air destination in South Florida, with over 8 million visits in 2022. Referred to by some as “Miami’s living room,” there is nothing as quintessentially Miami Beach as Lincoln Road. It’s the street where models walk their dogs after runway shows, where stylish boulevardiers stroll past window shoppers, and where café culture overrules standard business meetings. Music and entertainment lovers will find refuge in the Lincoln Road District, home to the New World Symphony, Colony Theatre and Regal South Beach theater. Steps away is the remodeled Miami Beach Convention Center, which welcomes world-renowned Art Basel Miami Beach every December.

Images