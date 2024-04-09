A+ Charter Schools, Inc. Selects Varsity Tutors for Schools to Provide Students With Additional Learning Resources

DALLAS & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A+ Charter Schools, Inc. today announced a partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide all district students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to the A+ Charter Schools,Inc., students or families. The comprehensive platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic learning resources, including:

24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring

On-Demand Essay Review

Live Enrichment Classes SAT and ACT Test Prep Classes

Celebrity-Led StarCourse Classes

Self Study Resources

College & Career Readiness Resources

Adaptive Assessments & Personalized Learning Plans

Recorded Enrichment Classes

"In today's busy world when students are doing homework all hours of the day, when they need help, Varsity tutors is an online resource that gives them access to a live person,” said Dr. Shala Flowers, Assistant Superintendent of School Improvement and Campus Leadership for A+ Charter Schools. “It is a great resource for our students to achieve academic success when and where they need it. We’re excited to be augmenting everyday learning with the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform, and we encourage students to take advantage of all that it provides for them.”

Over 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps. When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes, and learn subjects like Geometry, Middle School Math, Elementary School Reading and more, alongside their peers.

“Varsity Tutors for Schools delivers a rich set of learning options to deploy for all students,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institutional Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our comprehensive platform access is available to all K-12 schools at no cost, allowing them to budget for targeted intervention with best-in-class high-dosage tutoring options, including flexible implementation models that can put administrative staff, teachers, or parents at the center of the high-dosage tutoring relationship, depending on the needs of the district.”

A+ Charter Schools, Inc. families can access the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform by visiting their student Clever account. The platform is available immediately through June 2030.

About A+ Charter Schools, Inc.

Our mission is to develop students with integrity who are aware of their potential and able to obtain high goals through innovative educational programs.

A+ Charter Schools, Inc. is a charter school district that operates 6 open enrollment public charter school campuses in Southeast Dallas. Charter schools are free public schools that have the flexibility to adapt to the educational needs of individual students. A+ Charter Schools meets the rigorous academic standards dictated by the state for all public schools.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors, the industry leading online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, launched Varsity Tutors for Schools, aimed at assisting district leaders in delivering 1:1 tutoring and comprehensive learning support. Varsity Tutors has a proven track record of successful collaboration with over 500 K-12 schools and districts, offering three implementation models: District Assigned, Parent Assigned, and Teacher Assigned. Each implementation model includes facilitating high-dosage, recurring, face-to-face tutoring in 1:1 or small group settings for any grade or subject, 24/7 on-demand tutoring, essay reviewing, and dedicated support for college admissions and test preparation. Learn more about how Varsity Tutors' provides tailored educational solutions and partners with K-12 districts at https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions