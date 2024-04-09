Farmers Edge and Gevo Enter Collaboration on Climate-Smart Farm-to-Flight Project

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers Edge Inc. a pure-play digital agriculture company, and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in renewable fuels, have entered a collaboration as part of Gevo’s Climate-Smart Farm-to-Flight project that utilizes funding from a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant.

Launched in 2023, Gevo’s Climate-Smart Farm-to-Flight project is aimed at tracking and quantifying the carbon-intensity impact of climate-smart practices while creating market incentives for low carbon-intensity (CI) corn to help accelerate production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and low-CI ethanol.

Farmers Edge has already been working with growers in Canada on carbon-intensity programs for the past 3 years and will bring their experience to the recruitment and education aspects of the project. Collaborating with growers across three states, Farmers Edge will support in the data capture associated with the qualifying sustainability practices and calculation of field-level CI scores. With hands-on training and support, participating growers will have access to the company’s market-leading platform, FarmCommand®, and decades of agronomic expertise to provide the necessary reporting required for the project. Farmers Edge is committed to helping growers be the best by digitizing their operations and telling their sustainability story through data.

This data will then be provided to Gevo who will use their Verity Tracking platform to track the CI of the feedstocks from the field through the biofuel production.

The three locations for the program include Council Bluffs, Iowa, Lake Preston, South Dakota, and The Standing Rock Reservation. The Climate-Smart Farm-to-Flight project is supported by a $30M grant from the USDA’s Climate-Smart initiative.

"We are pleased to partner with Gevo in a program poised to accelerate the availability of a commercially viable Sustainable Aviation Fuel in the United States," expressed Amit Pradhan, VP of Strategy at Farmers Edge. "Our best-in-class platform, FarmCommand, coupled with Gevo’s Verity Tracking platform simplifies data acquisition and computation, enabling growers to easily verify the impact of sustainable farming practices through the value chain."

“By partnering with Farmers Edge, their trained staff can work with the growers to accurately collect the supporting data to best tell the grower’s story,” said Travis Deppe, Sr. Manager of Strategic Alliances at Gevo.

Grower enrollment for the 2024 season is underway. To learn more about the program or to enquire about eligibility under Farmers Edge, contact info@farmersedge.ca. Visit Farmersedge.ca or Gevo.com to learn more.

Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture operating in North America, Brazil, and India. With best-in-class technologies, state-of-the-art soil and tissue testing laboratories, and robust datasets from over 20 million acres, Farmers Edge delivers managed IT services and tailored solutions to stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem. Spanning from farmers to agri-retail, fuel, food, insurance, and financial services, Farmers Edge is accelerating digital adoption, creating a more unified, sustainable, and transparent value chain. For more information on Farmers Edge, please visit www.farmersedge.ca.

