CrowdStrike Extends Cloud Security Leadership at Google Cloud Next ‘24

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Google Cloud Next ‘24 -- CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to stop breaches across multi-cloud and multi-vendor environments.

Cloud intrusions have grown 75% in the past year, and adversaries are faster than ever, breaking into customer environments in as little as two minutes. To protect against modern cloud threats, customers need a holistic, intuitive managed security solution that eliminates complexity and serves as a force multiplier for security and DevOps teams. The combination of AI-powered cloud services from Google Cloud and proactive threat hunting capabilities with the industry-leading protection of the CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform delivers the outcomes customers need to stop breaches across any cloud or vendor.

“When it comes to stopping breaches, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is the proven and recognized technology of choice. Our single platform, single agent architecture delivers the industry’s most effective AI-powered protection while being the easiest and fastest to deploy,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Our expanded strategic alliance with Google Cloud aligns with organizations’ multi-cloud strategies: by integrating Google Cloud products with the Falcon platform, we are broadening our global reach, giving organizations access to the cloud security they need to stop breaches.”

Google Cloud customers can now access industry-leading protection from CrowdStrike through Google Cloud Marketplace, including CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security, CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection and CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint Protection. In addition, CrowdStrike and Google Cloud will combine additional products for simplified use within the CrowdStrike platform, including new support for Kubernetes Admission Controller, GKE Autopilot and Google Cloud Run.

“Our goal is to support any solution customers need to migrate to Google Cloud. Bringing CrowdStrike to Google Cloud Marketplace will allow customers to easily deploy, manage, and scale CrowdStrike’s security tools on Google Cloud’s trusted infrastructure,” said Stephen Orban, vice president of Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace at Google Cloud. “By combining leading products like Falcon Endpoint and GKE Autopilot, businesses can optimize security while simplifying the tools they use to do so.”

“To meet the demands of modern business, we need a modern cloud security platform that can secure what matters across our vast cloud estate while still maintaining ease of use for our security teams,” said David Worthington, CISO at Australian energy provider Jemena. “CrowdStrike gives us the ability to respond to threats faster in the cloud, reduce complexity and enable our developers to work more efficiently.”

For more information on the CrowdStrike-Google Cloud partnership, visit CrowdStrike at Next ’24 (Google Security Village kiosk #S2) or read our technical blog.

