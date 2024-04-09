VPP Celebrates Milestone for Innovative Partnership Model, as 100th Associate Veterinarian Becomes Co-Owner

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veterinary Practice Partners (VPP), the veterinary community revolutionizing vet practice ownership and support, is proud to announce that its 100th associate veterinarian has made the transition to clinic co-owner. This major milestone underscores VPP’s enduring commitment to reshaping the veterinary industry by empowering doctors to take control of their own destiny through its innovative partnership model.

Since its inception in 2011, VPP has been at the forefront of redefining veterinary practice ownership by offering veterinarians a future that enables them to truly own their success. VPP’s model is predicated on providing associates with opportunities to secure equity and achieve participatory ownership. Through this framework, VPP not only builds value for the veterinarians and their families through co-ownership opportunities, but also lays the groundwork for a profession that is more accessible, sustainable, and rewarding for future generations.

VPP completed its first associate-to-co-owner contract in 2013. Participation in this model has recently accelerated, with 46 associates making the leap to co-ownership in 2023 and 2024 alone, reflecting growing confidence in the VPP approach.

“Partnering with VPP granted me the opportunity for practice ownership without compromising the freedom to deliver quality medicine to my patients and simultaneously maintain a thriving business,” said Haley Evans Webster, co-owner at Sangaree Animal Hospital in Summerville, South Carolina. “Like the 99 other associate DVMs who have chosen to invest and grow with VPP, the spirit and promise of the partnership model has given me the runway to achieve my professional ambitions backed by the strength of VPP’s experienced and knowledgeable team.”

VPP distinguishes itself in the veterinary medical landscape by offering veterinarians the opportunity to co-own their specific practice locations and maintain medical autonomy. The VPP approach ensures that veterinarians have a tangible and direct impact on the success of their practices, creating a doctor-ownership model that is revolutionizing the vet-med industry and preserving the veterinary profession for the next generation.

“Reaching the 100th associate-turned-co-owner milestone is not just about a number – it’s a significant indicator of our model’s strength, appeal, and the positive change it brings to the veterinary profession,” said Dr. Doug Aspros, Chief Veterinary Officer & Medical Advisory Board Chair of VPP. “It reaffirms our mission to empower veterinarians with real ownership and decision-making capabilities to take control of their own destinies, directly impacting their patients, practice teams, and the communities they serve.”

Veterinarians interested in joining VPP or exploring co-ownership opportunities can find more information at www.vetpracticepartners.com.

