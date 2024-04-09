Edge computing leader J-Squared Technologies announces partnership with software pioneer CVEDIA at ISC West

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At ISC West 2024, J-Squared Technologies Inc., a global leader in edge computing, debuts a partnership with CVEDIA, a preeminent computer vision software provider. Recognized for ruggedized computing hardware used extensively in defense, mining, and smart cities, J-Squared’s hardware supports CVEDIA computer vision models for security applications via its new FALC-AI edge offering.

FALC-AI with CVEDIA AI software is a rugged edge AI solution for any environment with numerous security and safety analytics built in. The hardware/software system relies on CVEDIA’s computer vision and proprietary synthetic training data to increase precision, while reducing the time and cost of deploying specialized AI applications. Edge native deployment streamlines AI development, reduces deployment costs, and ensures data privacy and connectivity. The integrated solution is available in a range of compact, compute-optimized form factors designed to withstand any environment.

“CVEDIA has proven, sophisticated AI models, including people detection, people counting, and dwell times as well as vehicle detection, classification, and occupancy, that meet the growing need for highly accurate yet cost-effective AI models,” said Andrew Woollard, CTO of J-Squared Technologies. “We’re committed to a long-term strategic technology partnership that expands our high-performing and energy efficient offerings.”

FALC-AI with CVEDIA enables enterprises, municipalities, government organizations, healthcare companies, and educational institutions to use existing infrastructures to extract valuable insights to detect and deter crime, identify threats, and create smarter, safer workplaces. The system integrates with all major video management systems natively via plugins, so no additional configuration is required.

“We’re excited to team with J-Squared to launch this integrated security analytics solution,” said Arjan Wijnveen, CEO at CVEDIA. “CVEDIA’s use of synthetic data to reduce the time and cost of AI development while improving the precision of real-time analytics perfectly aligns with J-Squared’s mission to provide high-quality, economical AI development and deployment across industry sectors.”

To learn more about FALC-AI with CVEDIA, visit the CVEDIA booth (33080) at ISC West. Hear J-Squared discuss its range of edge computing offerings at the Hailo booth (#30165) at ISC West or visit www.jsquared.com.

About J-Squared

J-Squared Technologies Inc. has over 30 years of experience supporting and supplying the North American electronics marketplace. Each of our divisions offers specific skills and services to address our customers’ product lifecycle requirements; from conceptualization, design, build and test to long-term in-service product support. Our core principle to exceed customer expectations, combined with our focus on continuous improvement, has resulted in extensive success across a wide range of industries and markets. For more information, please visit www.jsquared.com. Connect with J-Squared on LinkedIn.

About CVEDIA

CVEDIA specializes in providing AI-powered video analytics to OEMs, System Integrators and Distributors operating in three key markets - physical security, defence, and transportation. Their primary focus is leveraging proprietary synthetic data for computer vision and deep learning technologies and analyzing video data in real-time. CVEDIA’s AI-based solutions enable organizations to enhance security, improve operational efficiency, and optimize resource allocation. AI-based video analytics that run on any hardware, reliably, and at a fraction of the cost compared to other traditional and AI-powered analytics providers. For more information, please visit www.cvedia.com.