Arizona Financial Credit Union Partners with NCR Atleos to Elevate Self-Service Banking

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that $3.3 billion-asset Arizona Financial Credit Union (AZFCU) has selected Atleos’ ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) to increase operational efficiencies within the self-service banking channel while improving the member experience.

AZFCU has been serving consumers and small businesses throughout Arizona for nearly 90 years. As many of the credit union’s ATMs were reaching end of life, AZFCU evaluated how to provide strong self-service experiences while supporting ongoing growth now and into the future. The credit union ultimately selected Atleos’ ATMaaS solution, trusting the experts at NCR Atleos to manage the distribution, installation, maintenance and cash management of its fleet.

“This is an exciting time for AZFCU as we continue to grow our membership and expand into new areas across the state. We needed a way to support this scale with added operational efficiencies and a robust member experience,” said Chad Forkenbrock, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of AZFCU. “With Atleos’ ATMaaS, we will be able to bring new functionality, faster innovation and greater reliability and uptime to our members while also benefitting from the predictable cost structure and more time to focus on strategic growth plans.”

“As business priorities shift, financial institutions like AZFCU are recognizing the value that relying on trusted partners to run the ATM fleet brings,” explained Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, Global Sales for Atleos. “By outsourcing the management and maintenance of the critical self-service channel to Atleos, AZFCU will be able to lower costs and focus greater resources on digital and growth priorities.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

