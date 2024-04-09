RobotLAB Announces Partnership With Cleaning Robot Innovators LionsBot International

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RobotLAB, an award-winning robotics integrator that delivers impactful business innovations and solutions for companies across many industries, has proudly partnered with global robotics innovator LionsBot International to expand the availability of its industry-leading cleaning robots to hospitality businesses. RobotLAB was selected as LionsBot’s preferred U.S. dealer partner because of its deep knowledge of the restaurant and hospitality sectors and its successful deployment of more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Under the agreement, RobotLAB will add LionsBot’s R3 and R12 product lines to its robust robot portfolio, which includes more than 800 cleaning, delivery, education and hospitality robots.

“We are thrilled to partner with LionsBot International, an award-winning manufacturer that shares our dedication to robotics innovation and automation,” said Elad Inbar, Founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “We were very impressed with LionsBot’s revolutionary cleaning products and the level of global impact they’ve achieved in a relatively short amount of time, and we are confident that their dedication and our vast network is a recipe for success.”

Founded by entrepreneurs Dylan Ng Terntzer and Michelle Seow, and robotics academic Dr. Mohan Rajesh Elara, LionsBot International specializes in automated cleaning solutions for businesses of all sizes and footprints. Its science-backed robots redefine cleaning with measurable proof of performance and boost cleaning efficiency, productivity and effectiveness. With AI-driven automated technology, LionsBot robots offer cleaning solutions that support healthier spaces for building occupants and safer work for cleaners. The R3 line is thoughtfully designed for offices, retail stores, community spaces and other indoor areas with high traffic, offering hands-free autonomous cleaning and self-docking. LionsBot’s R12 line is built for large areas like distribution centers and warehouses, delivering up to 95kg of unadulterated scrubbing power to remove the toughest of stains. LionsBot’s robots are currently deployed globally in places such as Changi Airport Singapore, The Shard and Wembley Stadium in London, Dubai Festival City Mall, and in partnership with brands such as ISS, Sodexo, Wisag, Arlington Independent School District.

“With RobotLAB’s extensive client list and contacts within the hospitality industry, it was a no-brainer to partner with them as our preferred dealer partner,” said Ng Terntzer, Co-Founder and CEO of LionsBot International. “As we continue to manufacture cutting-edge robotics solutions, this collaboration will ensure our revolutionary autonomous cleaning solutions are more accessible to hospitality businesses, which we’ve identified as a huge opportunity for our R3 and R12 product lines.”

Since its founding in 2007, RobotLAB has provided turnkey robotics solutions to companies of all sizes in industries including foodservice, hospitality, banking, education, assisted living, cleaning, delivery and hospitals. The company’s talented team of roboticists has effectively deployed more than 10,000 robots that have provided an impressive array of businesses with a clear path to the successful and highly specialized integration of robotics solutions. RobotLAB oversees all aspects of the robotics integration process – from sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs – to ensure businesses can access and understand solutions that will dramatically improve their performance.

For more information about RobotLAB’s tailored integration and business solutions, visit www.robotlab.com.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.