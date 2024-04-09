Modular Water Systems and Klir Partner for Water On Demand Pilot Program

"Klir is proud to be selected as a trusted partner of OriginClear in revolutionizing water management through our unified operating system,” said David Lynch, CEO of Klir. “Our collaboration marks a significant stride towards empowering businesses to take charge of their water treatment needs, ultimately fostering better water quality and sustainability. We are committed to supporting OriginClear's Water On Demand pilot program and look forward to delivering seamless, efficient solutions for managing water resources at the local level." (Graphic: OriginClear)

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OriginClear Inc. (OTC Other: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announced today the selection of Klir, Inc. (www.klir.com) to support its planned Water On Demand pilot program focusing on mobile home parks (MHP) in the Greater Central Texas Region.

"As we developed Water On Demand™, we recognized a complete, end-to-end customer and site management network was essential,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “We have determined that Klir is the right partner to help us execute our strategy. We are excited to launch our first private utility networks pilot using the Klir operating system.”

Recently, OriginClear announced that Modular Water Systems (MWS), a division of OriginClear’s subsidiary Water On Demand which markets highly-standardized wastewater systems, agreed to collaborate with water system provider Enviromaintenance on MHP sales, upgrading them to full on-site wastewater treatment systems – essentially a “micro-utility in every MHP.” Klir’s enterprise software is expected to enable the operation of such micro-utilities.

"Klir is proud to be selected as a trusted partner of OriginClear in revolutionizing water management through our unified operating system,” said David Lynch, CEO of Klir. “Our collaboration marks a significant stride towards empowering businesses to take charge of their water treatment needs, ultimately fostering better water quality and sustainability. We are committed to supporting OriginClear's Water On Demand pilot program and look forward to delivering seamless, efficient solutions for managing water resources at the local level."

MWS manufactures a series of robust and durable wastewater treatment systems and has commercialized highly-standardized systems for MHPs, incorporating either IFAS (Integrated Film Activated Sludge) or MBR (Membrane Bio Reactor) treatment capabilities.

“We’re very excited that Klir has agreed to join in on our series of planned MWS systems working closely with Enviromaintenance,” said Daniel M. Early, PE, President of Modular Water Systems. “Recent approval by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) of our EveraTREAT™ 5 thousand gallon/day IFAS system (EVT 5K-IFAS) will now allow Modular Water Systems to dramatically increase its treatment systems sales in Texas, and we anticipate that Klir will be a key building block.”

The terms of the Klir agreement call for payments based on successfully commissioning phases of the MHP pilot.

In 2023, OriginClear announced that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire an established international SaaS (Software as a Service) developer. When it sourced Klir, the Company determined such an acquisition was no longer a priority and the MOU was terminated.

About Klir, Inc.

Klir is the single operating system for water. With one platform to connect every team, Klir allows water utilities to manage critical processes across the entire water system - from permits, to sampling, inspections, industrial pretreatment, and everything in between. Administrative processes that were once painful and error-prone become effortless thanks to automation, data analytics, and task management. The result is a simplified process that reduces risk, operating expenses, and administrative overhead.

About OriginClear Inc.

Challenging the government monopoly on water treatment, local businesses are demanding the ability to treat and recycle their water. To serve the pent-up demand, OriginClear® has now developed a world-class combination: Water On Demand is a fintech open to Main Street investors, Progressive Water Treatment is the “can-do” engineering company, and Modular Water Systems™ builds proprietary, drop-in-place systems. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.originclear.com/

