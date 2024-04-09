Dynatrace Expands Go-to-Market Partnership with Google Cloud

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced an expanded go-to-market (GTM) partnership with Google Cloud. Together, the two companies will enable more customers worldwide to adopt the Dynatrace® platform on Google Cloud for AI-powered analytics and automation of their cloud-native environments to achieve their digital transformation goals. The GTM motions include joint sales enablement and marketing initiatives, including customer solution workshops, marketing campaigns, and events.

“Cloud observability and security are essential for business success in the modern digital world,” said Jay Snyder, SVP, Global Partner and Alliances at Dynatrace. “They help organizations speed up software development and innovation, improve user experiences, and boost customer satisfaction. The Dynatrace platform offers the industry’s leading AI-powered observability and security for modern cloud environments. Through this expanded partnership, we will drive increased speed to value and outcomes for the top organizations in the world on their digital transformation and modernization journeys.”

This announcement builds on Dynatrace's existing partnership with Google Cloud. As part of this, customers can use their committed Google Cloud budgets to purchase the Dynatrace platform through Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing them to streamline procurement and optimize resources. Additionally, the Dynatrace platform supports an extensive array of Google Cloud services, including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Autopilot, Google Compute Engine, Google Cloud’s operations suite, and Big-Query. These Dynatrace integrations provide customers with a unified experience for observability and security across their Google Cloud services and applications.

“We’re pleased to extend our partnership with Dynatrace to improve how customers manage observability and security workloads,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. “Combining Google Cloud’s trusted infrastructure with Dynatrace’s AI-powered observability can enhance how organizations develop, deploy, monitor, and secure software applications.”

“As the market for cloud-based monitoring and observability solutions continues to surge, the combined strengths of Dynatrace and Google Cloud offer a compelling value proposition for businesses seeking to optimize their digital performance and drive innovation,” said Brian Hoard, Director Infrastructure and Application Modernization at SADA, an Insight Company. "SADA is uniquely positioned to help businesses leverage this powerful combination, as our dedicated team of experts can help customers unlock the full potential of the Dynatrace platform while optimizing their spending on Google Cloud services, ensuring they receive the most value from their investment.”

