TrustPoint Announces AFWERX Phase II Contract Award

DULLES, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrustPoint announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a STTR Phase II in the amount of $1.6M focused on advanced resilient navigation applications to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on April 2, 2024, TrustPoint will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"This program marks the next phase of investment by the U.S. Government into TrustPoint's suite of advanced PNT applications, which go well beyond the historic purpose of simply deriving a position from GPS signals," said TrustPoint CEO and Founder, Patrick Shannon. "We are excited by the DoD's support and shared vision for the future of commercial space-based PNT."

“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”

About TrustPoint

TrustPoint is developing a revolutionary commercial GPS service, leveraging their next-gen C-Band LEO satellite constellation. The TrustPoint system has been developed from the ground up to achieve the high performance, security, and availability required for autonomous navigation, critical infrastructure, and national security. Learn more at www.trustpointgps.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.