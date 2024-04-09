DataChat Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataChat, the no-code, generative AI platform for instant analytics, announced today that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program and achieved Google Cloud Partner Level for the Build engagement model, making complex data science accessible to all Google Cloud customers, regardless of technical background or experience.

Few organizations have the in-house coding capabilities to develop advanced machine learning models that turn data into credible, reproducible insights. With DataChat, users simply interact with their data in a spreadsheet interface just in plain English. DataChat translates user's plain English queries into complex Python or SQL under the hood using built-in machine learning, predictive analytics and automated insights to return straightforward answers and helpful visualizations. What’s more, each step taken is documented, allowing everyone throughout the organization – from the everyday business user to the data scientist – to understand, reproduce and be confident in the results.

“Utilizing ‘data-driven decision-making’ is table stakes for most organizations, yet many still struggle to get verified, actionable AI-powered insights from their data without employing a team of data scientists or having a PhD on staff,” said Viken Eldemir, CEO of DataChat. “Being able to improve productivity, margins, and customer experience with untapped data and no coding required – that’s data-driven decision-making that results in real ROI, and we’re proud to be partnering with Google Cloud to help make that a reality for more organizations.”

