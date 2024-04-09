Fully Cloud-Native MicroStrategy ONE® Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a pioneer in AI-powered business intelligence, today announced the immediate availability of its flagship AI/BI solution, MicroStrategy ONE, on Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing enterprises to easily find and deploy this cloud-native platform to facilitate data-driven decision-making throughout the organization with the power of cloud intelligence.

Deploying MicroStrategy ONE on Google Cloud enables customers to take full advantage of MicroStrategy AI, a first-to-market solution for rapidly building AI applications on trusted data. Customers can benefit from a range of innovative, AI-powered functionality, including natural language capabilities for generating new visualizations and dashboards, the Auto™ AI bot - which enables end-users to access BI insights from within any application using natural language - as well as productivity enhancements for code generation, workflow, schema, and content creation.

Google Cloud customers can take advantage of a wide array of MicroStrategy ONE analytics tools integrated with AI-driven workflows to rapidly create and launch secure AI applications on a large scale. With MicroStrategy ONE and Google Cloud, large organizations can truly become data-driven organizations.

“Bringing MicroStrategy ONE to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “MicroStrategy can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

“MicroStrategy ONE is a platform that was built on a cloud-native architecture, so it’s a perfect match for Google Cloud,” said Mel Zeledon, Executive Vice President of Alliances and Transformation at MicroStrategy. “And now that MicroStrategy ONE is available on Google Cloud Marketplace, it’s simple to purchase and deploy, enabling businesses to accelerate their journey towards basing all business decisions on hard data and analysis, rather than on gut feelings."

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) considers itself the world’s first bitcoin development company. The MicroStrategy software business develops and provides industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software that promotes our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. Our flagship cloud-native platform, MicroStrategy ONE, is trusted by the most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500 to drive business agility, efficiency, and revenue. We also use our software development capabilities to develop bitcoin applications. We believe the combination of our operating structure, bitcoin strategy and focus on technology innovation provides a unique opportunity for value creation.

