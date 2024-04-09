ReposiTrak Adds 20 New Suppliers to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of 20 dairy and shell egg suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The 20 suppliers are using RTN to share FDA-required food traceability data with five different retail and wholesale customers. Notable among the suppliers are a renowned cottage cheese and sour cream producer with a century-long legacy of industry leadership, North America's No. 1 yogurt producer, as well as the top producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States. The suppliers produce a wide range of products, many of which are included in the FDA’s Food Traceability List. The products include: specialty cheeses, dairy desserts, ice cream, shell eggs, whipped dairy products and other milk- and egg-derived items.

“The ReposiTrak Traceability Network simplifies food traceability for suppliers, whether you’re sharing data with one customer or multiple wholesalers and retailers like these dairy and egg suppliers," stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “It’s also important for suppliers to know that through ReposiTrak, you can share traceability KDEs for any food – on or off the Food Traceability List."

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com