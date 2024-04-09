First Tech Federal Credit Union Bolsters Support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Launches Java4Kids Program

First Tech, through its partnership with Tyfone, announces it will be providing Java4Kids coffee in its Hillsboro corporate headquarters. All proceeds generated will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals).

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech), the financial partner for the people in tech, through its partnership with Tyfone, the preeminent force in digital transformation, account holder engagement and back-office efficiency for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced it is now providing Java4Kids coffee in its Hillsboro corporate headquarters. All proceeds generated will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals).

Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, First Tech has nearly $17 billion in assets and more than 660,000 members. The credit union is one of the founders of CU4Kids, which brings together credit unions and business partners from across the country to raise funds for CMN Hospitals. First Tech has raised millions of dollars throughout the years to support children’s healthcare. By adding the Java4Kids program at its headquarters, the credit union is enabling employees, as well as members, to actively participate in the fundraising efforts by simply enjoying a cup of coffee.

The credit union operates a coffee shop, Ground Up, that is completely run by local high school students. Ground Up now serves Java4Kids coffee drinks to customers and bags of Java4Kids coffee beans can be purchased in store or online – generating a $5 donation to CU4Kids per bag sold. Proceeds from drink purchases are donated to a scholarship fund for Hillsboro School District students.

Monique Little, Chief People and Administrative Officer, First Tech, said, “Part of First Tech’s DNA and part of the DNA of our friends at Tyfone is giving back to the community. Our partnership with Tyfone and our existing student operated Hillsboro School District coffee shop, Ground Up, provides an incredible opportunity for us to blend forces to make a very meaningful impact in supporting Credit Unions for Kids and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. We are so excited about being the first credit union retailer of Java4Kids and for continuing this work to make an even deeper impact in the lives of children and their families."

For more than 35 years, First Tech has led the way in fundraising efforts for CU4Kids. In 2023, First Tech raised more than $1.5 million with the help of employees, members, other credit unions and business partners for CU4Kids at the Credit Unions for Kids Northwest Classic Golf Tournament, and has raised more than $13.7 million at the event since its launch in 2000. At the upcoming 2024 Northwest Classic, attendees can buy Java4Kids coffee to further support children’s healthcare.

Nick Coleman, Director, National Strategic Partnerships, CMN Hospitals, said, “Children’s access to healthcare is an increasingly important cause. CU4Kids and CMN Hospitals are proud to have innovative partners like Tyfone and First Tech who make good on the credit union ‘People Helping People’ promise and give back to their local communities. Unique and creative campaigns like Java4Kids help grow the CU4Kids fundraising initiative year over year and have a significant impact on children.”

CU4Kids has been a proud partner of CMN Hospitals since 1996, contributing more than $200 million to CMN Hospitals. Today, CU4Kids is the credit union industry’s ‘charity of choice,’ and thousands of credit unions support 170 CMN Hospitals providing 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care by supporting the health and emotional well-being of families.

“Every time you brew a cup of Java4Kids coffee, you can be reminded of the fact you made an impact on a child's life and health,” said Josh DeTar, Executive Vice President of Evangelism, Tyfone. "We are deeply humbled by the opportunity to partner with First Tech to support the Ground Up coffee shop and raise donations through Java4Kids at First Tech.

“If 100 credit unions followed First Tech’s lead and promoted Java4Kids in their branches and each sold 25 bags of coffee a month, this would generate $150,000 a year in donations to CU4Kids.”

To learn more, please visit Java4Kids.org or CU4Kids.org.

About First Tech Federal Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a nearly $17 billion institution headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon and San Jose, California. The nation’s premier credit union serves the world’s leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 660,000 members through its 34 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com.

About First Tech Federal Credit Union’s Community Commitment

First Tech Federal Credit Union is committed to supporting the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators. In 2023, First Tech provided over $3.6 million in charitable giving to 130 organizations and more than 97.4% of employees participated in community engagement; directing dollars and time to nonprofit partners who provide programs and services to children and families in need. First Tech’s philanthropic focus areas include support for education (STEM, early childhood literacy, financial education and scholarships), fundamental needs (food, safety and shelter), and Credit Unions for Kids. Visit www.firsttechfed.com/community to learn more about the ways First Tech pays it forward throughout the year.

About Credit Unions For Kids and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

Credit Unions for Kids is a nonprofit collaboration of credit unions, chapters, leagues/associations and business partners from across the country, engaged in fundraising activities to benefit 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Adopted as the CU4Kids movement’s charity of choice, credit unions are the 5th largest sponsor of CMN Hospitals. Since 2006, CU4Kids has raised more than $165 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Change Kids Health to Change the Future, at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/ and facebook.com/cmnhospitals/.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U. S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.