Veza’s Access Platform Selected by Digital River to Replace Legacy IGA Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veza, the identity security company, today announced that Digital River, a global commerce enabler directly connecting brands and buyers, has selected Veza’s Access Platform to replace a legacy Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) product. This strategic decision underscores Digital River’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure for identity security, as Veza will help automate all lifecycle access changes with one unified solution.

After a thorough evaluation of various identity tools, Digital River chose Veza’s Access Platform for its ability to meet the evolving demands for lifecycle access in a modern, cloud-forward business. Veza's innovative approach, fueled by the Veza Access Graph, is powering Digital River's vision for secure and compliant access delivered efficiently across its global network.

“With every business facing non-stop cyberthreats, identity security is the key to securing our critical data,” said Kumar Dasani, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, Digital River. “Veza provides us with the ability to provision, deprovision, review and certify the correct access permissions for human and non-human identities on a continuous basis. This makes it easy to maintain the principle of least privilege and prevent access violations before they happen.”

Unlike traditional IGA, Veza lets security and identity teams manage the reality of true permissions with comprehensive coverage for cloud infrastructure, on-premises apps, data systems, SaaS apps, and custom apps. Veza delivers rapid time to value by connecting to data targets with over 200 integrations, including the Veza Open Authorization API (OAA) for connecting quickly to custom and on-premises apps. With Veza, Digital River is able to streamline access across the employee lifecycle, ensuring that access is automatically removed when no longer needed, such as when employees change roles or depart the company.

“Identity is the new perimeter and has become the largest attack surface in today’s zero trust environments,” said Tarun Thakur, co-founder and CEO, Veza. “It’s exciting to partner with companies like Digital River which has decided to de-risk the breach by adhering to the principle of least privilege. Traditional identity tools like IGA, IAM, and PAM have blind spots when it comes to securing access. With Veza, we are building security into critical identity governance processes like access reviews, provisioning, and deprovisioning. We will continue to work with Digital River toward our shared vision of Intelligent Access across the enterprise.”

“Veza’s platform reveals things that nobody would have time to check with manual methods,” added Dasani. “The monitoring capabilities have been a game changer, as they allow our team to see who has access to what, across all apps and cloud resources. As a result, we can be sure that we’re removing access, especially privileged access, as soon as it’s no longer needed.”

About Veza

Veza is the Identity Security company, helping organizations secure access across the enterprise. Veza’s Access Platform goes beyond identity governance and administration (IGA) tools to visualize, monitor, and control entitlements so that organizations can stay compliant, achieve least privilege, and de-risk the breach. Global enterprises like Wynn Resorts, Expedia, and Blackstone trust Veza to manage identity security posture, with use cases in privileged access management (PAM), non-human identities (NHI), cloud entitlements (CIEM), data system entitlements, SaaS entitlements, and IGA. Founded in 2020, Veza is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, and is funded by Accel, Bain Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Google Ventures (GV), Norwest Venture Partners, and True Ventures. Visit us at veza.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Digital River

Digital River empowers ecommerce brands to confidently accelerate growth in more than 240 markets worldwide. The company connects brands and buyers directly, staying behind the scenes to manage international payments, tax, fraud, compliance, localization, and domestic and cross-border shipping and returns. Digital River is a strategic partner for brands, helping turn data into actionable insights and providing expert guidance based on 30+ years of experience enabling ecommerce brands to thrive. Digital River is global commerce growth, simplified.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe, and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations, or copyrights of their respective owners.