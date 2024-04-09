Perficient Partners with PGA TOUR Player Sepp Straka

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has entered into a multi-year, multi-faceted agreement with professional golfer Josef “Sepp” Straka.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sepp as we continue to expand globally,” said Bill Davis, senior vice president, Perficient. “Golf is a global game, and we know Sepp will drive international visibility for us. We look forward to seeing him represent Perficient on tour and with our enterprise clients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Perficient will receive a variety of marketing and corporate engagement benefits, and Straka will be introduced to and spend time with key executives at Perficient’s largest accounts.

“I am very excited to partner with Perficient, a global enterprise as dedicated to their clients and colleagues as I am to the game of golf,” said Straka. “I have ambitious goals for this season and my career. As I strive to bring an intense focus and unwavering determination to my game every day, I will take tremendous pride in wearing the Perficient brand on my chest knowing I’m representing an organization equally focused and determined.”

Straka was born in Vienna, Austria, and moved to Valdosta, Georgia, when he was 14. He played collegiate golf at the University of Georgia and graduated in 2016 with a degree in Business Management, going professional shortly after. Straka was the first Austrian-born player to earn a PGA TOUR card in 2019, and he represented Austria at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Ranked 29th in the world, Straka is a two-time PGA TOUR winner, with victories coming at the 2022 Honda Classic and the 2023 John Deere Classic. He represented Europe as part of the winning team at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Straka will next compete at the Masters Tournament on April 11-14, 2024, at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2024. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings.