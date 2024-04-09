Quantum Energy Corporation dba/ FlooidCX Corporation [OTC: FLCX] Completes Fourth Licensed Distributor Agreement

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Energy Corporation dba/ FlooidCX Corporation (The “Company” or “Quantum” or “FLCX”) [OTC:FLCX], a worldwide exclusive licensee and manufacturer of transformative Direct Energy Systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy, owned by and for use of the consumer, today announces it has finalized its fourth Licensed Distributor Agreement (“Agreement”) with BD Energy, LLC., (“BD Energy”), of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Agreement was executed on March 29, 2024, and is now effective.

Quantum now has Licensed Distributors in Arizona, Michigan, Washington, and Oklahoma.

Craig Kitchen, Quantum Chief Operating Officer, represented and closed the transaction for the Company.

BD Energy has obtained an exclusive Quantum Licensed Distributorship in and for the State of Oklahoma, which includes counties in northern Texas, including the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area. BD Energy is the first, and the exclusive Quantum Licensed Distributor for the State of Oklahoma. BD Energy initial product and service launch will concentrate in the Tulsa metropolitan area.

As a part of the licensing agreement, Quantum will be opening a service and distribution office in the Tulsa area by early fall of this year to support BD Energy, which will include a Quantum mechanical and stocking warehouse operation.

BD Energy is headed by executives Wayne Beverage and B. Dixon. Mr. Dixon will serve as Chief Executive Officer.

Revenue from the Agreement is in the form of a License Fee to Quantum of $1,500,000.00 with an additional $3,000,000.00 in stocking inventory of Quantum Direct Energy System products.

BD Energy will offer the entire Quantum product line which now exceeds over 400 products and will also serve as the beta site for the commercial testing of Quantum direct current heat pumps and air conditioning units. BD Energy will also be involved in Quantum’s SAFE battery storage systems, which provide up to five (5) days of emergency or backup electrical power, eliminating the need in most applications of installing a natural gas generator. Natural gas backup generators are routinely shut off by emergency responders in the case of fire or other natural disasters due to the possibility of gas line explosions. Quantum’s Direct Energy Systems are a fraction of the cost of installing backup generators and are void of harmful exhaust gasses, or risk of a natural gas explosion.

All products manufactured by Quantum and offered for sale will be Underwriters Laboratory and Canadian Standards Association certified for use.

“Our management group is excited on beginning our growth journey with Quantum. BD Energy will grow through licensed electrical subcontractors, and sales concentrations on chain operations in Oklahoma and northern Texas. Our initial research and sales efforts, since late last year has built a substantial list of oncoming clients statewide,” said Wayne Beverage, BD Energy President.

Mr. Dixon, BD Energy CEO added, “Quantum and BD Energy management have worked together for more than a year to lay a foundation for the launch of this distributorship. BD Energy personnel will be participating in Quantum’s hands-on training at current installation sites in Arizona and California.”

Quantum Chief Operating Officer Craig Kitchen stated, “This is our second exclusive licensed distributorship in the United States, with more to come. Quantum has developed with BD Energy a well defined launch plan, and a management team that I have personally known for more than 30 years.”

Quantum Division President Harry Ewert stated, “As I have stated before; Quantum’s distributor and customer opportunities are multiplying and continue to grow with distributor agreements.”

Quantum’s 240 month recurring revenue model is the best way to manage electrical energy and reduce and help to control costs over the coming years, in the face of ever-increasing electrical energy demands and related costs.

About the Company

We are the worldwide exclusive licensee, and manufacturer of transformative photonic, magnetic propulsion, capacitor and battery energy systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy produced and used by the consumer. Direct Energy Systems TM for industrial, institutional, commercial, governmental, remote and residential installations.

Quantum’s unique and patent pending technologies combine the very best uses of photonic, magnetic and rare earth processing and manufacturing, turning the future from solar power to the new frontier of Photon Power TM.

Forward-Looking Statements

