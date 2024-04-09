Caeleb Dressel Dives into Nulo's 'Fuel Incredible' Campaign with Jane and Rems

7-time gold medalist Caeleb Dressel credits part of his success and his record-breaking speed to the support system he finds in his dog Jane and cat Rems. He believes Nulo has made a noticeable difference in their energy levels and overall well-being. Read his story: https://nulo.com/ambassador-stories/caeleb-dressel-jane-and-rems (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an inspiring new chapter for pet and athlete partnerships, Nulo is proud to announce its collaboration with swimming legend Caeleb Dressel and his pets, Jane the English Labrador and Rems the cat, for its "Fuel Incredible" campaign. This initiative spotlights the invaluable role pets play in supporting the mental and physical health of world-class athletes.

Caeleb Dressel, celebrated for his record-breaking speed in the water and his seven gold medals, attributes part of his success to the support system he finds in Jane and Rems. Beyond the training sessions and competitions, Dressel sees his pets as integral members of his team, providing the comfort and motivation needed to continue pushing boundaries.

Reflecting on the partnership, Dressel shared, “Jane and Rems are more than just pets; they’re my family and my biggest supporters. Switching to Nulo has made a noticeable difference in their energy levels and overall well-being. It’s important to me that they receive the best, just as I do in my training and recovery. Nulo embodies that premium standard.”

Nulo's "Fuel Incredible" campaign underscores the symbiotic relationship between athletes and their pets, emphasizing the belief that high-performance lives require high-performance nutrition — not just for the athletes but for their pets as well.

Michael Landa, CEO of Nulo, expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming Dressel, Jane, and Rems to the Nulo family: “Caeleb Dressel’s unparalleled achievements in swimming, combined with his commitment to his pets’ health, perfectly align with our 'Fuel Incredible' vision. It’s a privilege to showcase how our foods support the health and happiness of pets who stand alongside some of the world’s top athletes.”

The partnership between Dressel and Nulo highlights the mutual benefits of a lifestyle centered on health and performance. By sharing their story, Nulo aims to inspire pet parents worldwide to prioritize the nutrition and well-being of their pets, ensuring they too can live their best lives.

About Nulo:

Nulo is a leader in pet nutrition, dedicated to providing foods that fuel a healthy lifestyle for pets and their parents. Recognizing the powerful bond between humans and pets, Nulo's mission is to enhance the lives of dogs and cats through proper nutrition, providing them with the fuel they need to live full, vibrant lives. Nulo’s Fuel Incredible campaign spotlights extraordinary athletes who draw strength and companionship from their devoted pets in their quest for victory.

For more information about Nulo and the "Fuel Incredible" campaign featuring Caeleb Dressel, Jane, and Rems, please visit https://nulo.com/ambassador-stories/caeleb-dressel-jane-and-rems