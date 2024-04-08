Diligent Adds New Partners Including Grant Thornton Singapore, BraunWeiss, Nubiral, and Solerte, Bringing the Diligent One Platform to More Organizations Across the Globe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced new partnerships to bring the Diligent One Platform to more organizations worldwide, helping them gain a consolidated view of risk to make better decisions in a complex business environment. The new partners span across Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, and add to Diligent’s worldwide partner network.

“Bringing our advisory capabilities together with Diligent’s platform provides our clients with a holistic solution to achieve better outcomes,” said Chetan Hans, Partner, Head of CFO Services and Sustainability Services at Grant Thornton Singapore. “To capture, monitor, and derive insights from data across several business functions can be a tedious process. Diligent helps democratize data, making it accessible and understandable to all – from employees capturing data to board members who review the insights. This builds a stronger understanding from all perspectives and leads to a better sustainability narrative for the business.”

“The volume and complexity of risks has increased across the globe — from cybersecurity to climate risk and disclosures, regulatory compliance, financial and human capital and beyond — and it has become impossible to navigate these risks while data lives in siloes,” said Tito Ramgolam, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances at Diligent. “We’re proud to partner with leading organizations in the consulting, technology, sustainability and legal spaces to bring the Diligent One Platform to more organizations worldwide, so they can navigate today's complex risk landscape.”

Diligent “sets the standard for modern governance...” and was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, Q4 2023. The Diligent One Platform enables organizations to centralize their entire governance, risk and compliance (GRC) practice and elevate impactful insights to the C-Suite and board, all in one consolidated, secure view.

Select organizations Diligent has partnered with recently include:

BraunWeiss — A leading provider of third-party risk management services specializing in third-party risk assessments and cybersecurity offerings, helping organizations assess, monitor, and mitigate risks associated with their global third-party vendor relationships. Through the partnership, BraunWeiss is leveraging the Diligent One platform to help identify and mitigate potential vendor risks, ensure industry-aligned compliance and assist with ESG reporting for its customers.

Grant Thornton Singapore — As part of one of the world's largest professional services networks, Grant Thornton Singapore offers leading ESG advisory services to help organizations craft impactful sustainability strategies. Coupled with the Diligent One Platform, organizations can streamline tracking, reporting, and analytics of their carbon emissions data, and generate accurate sustainability reports to measure the success of their ESG program.

Korea ESG Data — A leading consulting firm in Korea that helps companies navigate changes in the ESG ecosystem, brought about by national and international corporate sustainability regulations. Through the partnership, customers can leverage Diligent’s carbon accounting solution to automate auditable data collection, cleansing, analysis and reporting across over 2,000 fuels and business activities.

Nubiral — An Argentina-based business digital transformation and artificial intelligence consultancy, with a mission to help companies adopt technologies to increase agility, reduce costs, maximize performance and overcome the challenges of the new digital age. Nubiral and Diligent are partnering to help organizations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico leverage the power of AI and GRC software to increase resiliency, identify new opportunities and make smarter, faster decisions.

Salterbaxter Australia— Salterbaxter Australia is a part of the global sustainability strategy and engagement consultancy. Salterbaxter provides businesses with strategies, programs and action plans to adapt and respond to the complex challenges of a fast-changing world. Through the partnership, the Diligent One Platform will be a recommended tool to help clients centralize and unify GRC activities to better oversee risk and make more impactful decisions.

Solerte — An Austrian sustainability technology consultancy specializing in artificial intelligence, aimed at helping organizations implement sustainable and efficient business strategies. Solerte’s customers can leverage Diligent’s software solutions to comply with regulations such as the German Supply Chain Act and CSRD, while also advancing automation within the scope of GRC (governance, risk management, and compliance) activities and reducing costs.

38 North Security — A cybersecurity advisory firm that helps complex, global organizations design, deploy, and continuously monitor secure cloud and hybrid infrastructure. Through the partnership, federal agencies and cloud service providers can access Diligent’s FedRAMP-authorized GRC platform, in addition to 38 North Security’s in-depth cybersecurity expertise.

The Diligent Partner Program is the first to offer partners a single source to meet all their GRC needs. Through the program, partners can build their GRC practices by referring and reselling, deploying, customizing, integrating and delivering advisory services on the Diligent One Platform.

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading GRC SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. The Diligent One Platform helps organizations connect their entire GRC practice — including governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG — to bring clarity to complex risk, stay ahead of regulatory changes and deliver impactful insights, in one consolidated view. Learn more at diligent.com.

