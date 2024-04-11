Upwards Announces Program to Boost Local Bellevue Childcare Providers

Through the BOOST program, Upwards will offer free business solutions to local childcare providers in Bellevue, WA, to help reduce administrative work, increase enrollments and childcare spots, and create new job opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through the BOOST program, Upwards will offer free business solutions to local childcare providers in Bellevue, WA, to help reduce administrative work, increase enrollments and childcare spots, and create new job opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upwards, a leading national childcare network, will receive funding from the City of Bellevue, WA, to bolster local childcare providers. Through the BOOST program, Upwards will offer free business solutions aimed at reducing administrative work, increasing enrollments and childcare spots as well as creating new job opportunities within the community.

The BOOST program offers childcare providers free access to Upwards’ comprehensive management platform. This user-friendly app automates administrative duties, saving providers an average of 20 hours weekly. Utilizing family matching technology and Upwards’ marketing assistance, the platform helps fill available childcare spots with local families. The app also facilitates seamless communication between providers and parents, organizing virtual and in-person tours, and enabling the sharing of photos and videos to keep families updated and engaged. Additionally, providers enrolled in the program gain access to financial management tools such as attendance tracking, tuition processing and subsidy reimbursement within the app. They can also utilize a library of professionally curated activities to simplify lesson planning.

Alongside the technical features, BOOST provides childcare owners with business coaching and 1:1 assistance geared towards their needs. Through hiring new staff, expanding licenses, and acting as the liaison between providers and families, Upwards’ BOOST program is set to positively impact the childcare ecosystem in Bellevue, helping providers stay in business and families find affordable childcare.

Since the launch of the Upwards’ BOOST program in 2022, the program has grown to support over 13 communities across 4 states. The program now offers assistance to over 1,500 eligible providers, ensuring stability of the childcare sector and substantially enhancing access to childcare for nearly 930,000 families.

“Our mission at Upwards’ has always been to support both childcare providers and families through our innovative programs and tech-forward approach. We’re honored to be able to empower providers in Bellevue by giving them the means to grow their businesses and increase their reach in their communities,” said Jessa Santangelo, VP of Business Development and Community Impact. “Childcare providers all over the country are facing the same challenges, so we’re working to continue expanding the BOOST program in order to improve the childcare ecosystem as a whole.”

Childcare providers interested in the program can sign up and learn more about Upwards and BOOST at upwards.com/provide-care/boost or contact Upwards at (323) 431-9223.

About Upwards (formerly WeeCare):

Upwards is a technology-driven care solutions company with a mission to make care accessible to all families and empower the caregivers who provide it. Upwards brings together families, care providers, employers, and governments to create new care avenues in real-time and utilizes a data-driven approach to enhance the supply and capacity of the care system. Upwards matches families with caregivers equipped to meet their unique needs and connects families with the resources they need to afford care, whether through government subsidies or workplace benefits. To learn more, visit upwards.com.