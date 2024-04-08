Nucleai and GoPath Diagnostics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Integrated AI-powered Digital Pathology Solutions for Clinical Research and Diagnostic Applications

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nucleai, a spatial AI biomarker company that deciphers cellular conversations and maps cellular interactions within tissue samples to predict therapeutic outcomes, today announced a strategic collaboration with GoPath Diagnostics, a leading full-service digital pathology and molecular diagnostics laboratory. This collaboration aims to offer AI-powered digital pathology solutions for clinical trials and diagnostics and foster innovative research by combining Nucleai’s expertise in spatial biology and AI with GoPath’s access to multi-modal real-world data, world-class lab services, and cutting-edge molecular capabilities.

This partnership unites Nucleai and GoPath's complementary skills to expedite the development of new AI-powered clinical research and diagnostics. The integrated solutions will be deployed within a centralized environment that meets the standards of the College of American Pathologists (CAP), Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP), Good Clinical Practice (GCP), and Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP). This will support clinicians and biopharma partners throughout all stages of oncology and immunology drug development.

Key highlights of the collaboration include:

Systems Integration: Nucleai will integrate its suite of AI algorithms and digital pathology viewer with GoPath’s Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Laboratory Management Systems (LMS) for real-time sharing of data, at scale, to enable centralized, on-demand AI analysis to augment clinicians’ review of diagnostic pathology cases.

Nucleai will integrate its suite of AI algorithms and digital pathology viewer with GoPath’s Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Laboratory Management Systems (LMS) for real-time sharing of data, at scale, to enable centralized, on-demand AI analysis to augment clinicians’ review of diagnostic pathology cases. Joint Research Initiatives: Nucleai and GoPath will collaborate on a series of research projects aimed at exploring new predictive AI algorithms to derive actionable insights across multiple oncology and immunology indications, such as prostate cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Nucleai and GoPath will collaborate on a series of research projects aimed at exploring new predictive AI algorithms to derive actionable insights across multiple oncology and immunology indications, such as prostate cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). BioPharma Partner Support: The collaboration will empower new and ongoing collaborations with sponsored clinical trials through centralized access to real-world training and validation datasets, comprehensive molecular and pathology services, and advanced AI capabilities.

Avi Veidman, CEO of Nucleai, said: "The use of AI spatial biomarkers to make treatment decisions is inevitable, and it's not a question of if but when. As pioneers in this field, Nucleai is making sure that AI spatial biomarkers are actionable sooner than people think. The partnership with GoPath is a critical step in realizing this vision by complementing our AI spatial capabilities with their digital pathology expertise so we can deploy AI spatial biomarkers into clinical and diagnostic use for broader adoption."

Jim Lu, M.D., CEO and Medical Director for GoPath Diagnostics, said: “Our collaboration with Nucleai transforms our capabilities, enabling GoPath to deliver a seamlessly integrated lab workflow. This workflow is fully digital, spanning from initial digitization to an intuitive viewing platform, powered by advanced AI algorithms for efficient case management and sign-out processes. By incorporating Nucleai's innovative AI technology, we're significantly enhancing diagnostic accuracy and the efficacy of treatment strategies within the healthcare sector. Our united efforts mark a leap forward in propelling clinical research, the biopharmaceutical industry, and the field of precision medicine into a new era.”

The strategic collaboration between Nucleai and GoPath begins immediately with an initial focus on AI-powered pathology analysis at scale to deliver clinically actionable insights across multiple clinical trials and research initiatives.

About Nucleai

Nucleai is the leading AI-powered spatial biomarker company, driving innovation at the intersection of technology and healthcare. Leveraging military intelligence-grade geospatial analytical methods, it intercepts, interprets, and analyzes complex cellular conversations and spatially oriented interactions within tissue samples, translating them into actionable insights. Nucleai’s platform empowers pathologists and researchers with an AI-powered data-rich action plan, paving the way for more informed decisions in the development of bi-specifics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and immunotherapy. Nucleai's investors include Section 32, Sanofi, Vertex Ventures, M Ventures, and Debiopharm Innovation Fund. It is headquartered in Israel and Chicago. For more information, please visit www.nucleai.ai.

About GoPath

GoPath Diagnostics specializes in molecular, genetics, anatomic pathology, hematopathology, cytology, and digital pathology services. With advanced technologies and an experienced team of laboratory professionals, GoPath Diagnostics provides accurate, reliable, and timely test results to enable clinical healthcare providers to make informed treatment decisions and to empower pathologists by enhancing their molecular and digital capabilities. For more information, visit www.gopathdx.com.