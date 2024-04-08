o9 and Resilinc Partner to Provide Joint Clients With Greater Visibility Into Their Multi-Tier Supply Network

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Resilinc, a leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company. The partnership will enable joint clients to monitor their n-tier supply network to sense upstream risks, determine impacts, and propagate them across their extended supply chain.

Resilinc holds 13 years’ worth of supply chain risk data including a validated supplier network that has been mapped down to the sub-tier, part-site, and commodity level. This high-quality, multi-tier supply chain data can easily integrate with o9’s multi-tier impact and mitigation analytics solution. This integration significantly extends o9’s digital supply chain twin and risk management capabilities. The alliance between the two companies will provide joint clients with greater visibility into their multi-tier supply chain networks, allowing them to detect risks earlier, run and evaluate different what-if scenarios, and make data-driven decisions. It will enable users to mitigate risks through closer collaboration with their vendors, prescribe corrective actions, and run resolution scenarios to minimize disruptions - ultimately leading to higher service levels and more reliable inventory availability information.

“By partnering with o9, Resilinc is able to bring our best-in-class risk monitoring capabilities along with our supplier-validated multi-tier mapping data to o9’s Supplier Collaboration solution. This alliance will provide customers with even greater visibility into their sub-tier networks,” said Resilinc Chief Revenue Officer, Fred Brown. “With this data and visibility customers can understand the impact of a risk event to production, margin, and topline revenue allowing them to make swift, data-backed decisions when disruption strikes. We’re excited to partner with o9 to provide even greater value to our joint clients.“

“In today’s volatile business environment, it is crucial to have visibility into all aspects of the supply chain to mitigate risks and have the ability to understand the impact of multi-tier risks and prioritize actions accordingly,” said Tanguy Caillet, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships & Strategic Sales. “We’re thrilled to partner with Resilinc to enable extended supplier collaboration capabilities to the o9 platform, allowing clients to gain better visibility into their multi-tier networks.”

Learn more at www.o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About Resilinc

Resilinc is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain mapping, monitoring, risk, and resiliency. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers and our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. www.resilinc.com.