YCharts and Savant Wealth Management Enhance Partnership To Elevate Client Engagement With Streamlined Proposal Generation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YCharts, a premier cloud-based investment research platform and proposal builder, is excited to announce an expanded partnership with Savant Wealth Management, a leading fee-only RIA recognized among Barron’s Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms of 2023. This strategic collaboration aims to empower advisors with enhanced capabilities, accelerating business growth by optimizing proposal generation and strengthening client communication.

With Savant's nationwide presence and commitment to delivering top-notch client services, its recent decision to integrate YCharts Presenter licenses across its firm underscores its dedication to elevating experiences for advisors and their clients across the country. YCharts Presenter will arm Savant advisors with powerful, time-saving solutions such as Proposals, enabling customizable client report generation to scale AUM growth and enhance overall client satisfaction.

James Han, Chief Customer Officer at YCharts, said, “The deepening of our strategic relationships with industry-leading RIA clients like Savant Wealth Management showcases YCharts’ commitment to offering adaptable tools to support job functions across the wealth management enterprise, simplifying collaboration, and improving scalability. By streamlining processes and eliminating roadblocks, we enable advisors to dedicate more time to what truly matters: nurturing client relationships and growing their practice.”

With the addition of team-wide Presenter licenses of YCharts, Savant can foster heightened collaboration between its research teams and certified financial advisors in the field. By seamlessly bridging the gap between insights and action, this framework ensures advisors can deliver timely, informed investment suggestions while significantly reducing turnaround times—not only enhancing productivity but also amplifying efficiency in creating personalized client and prospect collateral.

"Scaling YCharts’ powerful platform across our teams is an invaluable asset to our operations, equipping our advisors with robust tools for personalizing client conversations and fostering collaboration essential for propelling organic growth," explained Gina Beall, Director of Investment Research at Savant Wealth Management. “This deepened partnership further emphasizes our commitment to providing excellence through our services, thereby continuously improving client satisfaction and reinforcing our position as an industry leader,” Gina added.

For firms seeking to elevate their practices, this partnership between YCharts and Savant is a compelling example of the transformative power of technology in the wealth management industry.

To learn more about YCharts and its partnership opportunities, please visit www.ycharts.com.

About Savant Wealth Management

Savant Wealth Management is a leading independent, nationally recognized, fee-only firm serving clients for over 30 years. As a trusted advisor, Savant Wealth Management offers investment management, financial planning, retirement plan, and family office services to financially established individuals and institutions. Savant also offers corporate accounting, tax preparation, payroll, and consulting through its affiliate, Savant Tax & Consulting. www.savantwealth.com

About YCharts

YCharts is an investment research platform that enables smarter investments and better client communications. Built for wealth management professionals, YCharts offers comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics for equity, mutual fund, ETF, and SMA research, as well as proposal and report generation, portfolio construction, idea generation, and market monitoring. For more information, visit www.ycharts.com.

