AECOM-led joint venture selected as delivery partner for Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program in Baltimore

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that an AECOM-led joint venture with Jacobs has been selected by Amtrak to serve as delivery partner for the $6 billion Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program that will upgrade a ten-mile section of the Northeast Corridor (NEC), America’s busiest passenger rail line.

The cornerstone of the program will be the delivery of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel featuring two new high-capacity tubes for electrified passenger trains. Located south of Baltimore Penn Station, the new tunnel will replace the existing 150-year-old B&P Tunnel and, once complete, it will deliver a faster, more reliable trip for more than 12 million annual Amtrak and MARC customers in the region.

“As the trusted delivery partner on some of the world’s most transformative rail projects, we're proud to continue our long-standing history with Amtrak to deliver this highly complex tunneling program,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “This ambitious program will enhance passenger mobility by unlocking the biggest rail bottleneck between Washington D.C. and New Jersey while also supporting low-carbon, electrified service and fostering economic growth through job creation in Baltimore and the surrounding region.”

The joint venture will be responsible for overseeing the full breadth of the program, including supervision of all anticipated program contracts. The scope of services includes program management, design oversight, construction oversight, commissioning oversight, program controls, and commercial and capacity building.

“Through this transformational program, thousands of passengers who rely on this critical connection each day can expect to benefit from an improved ride with decreased delays and enhanced operational and safety features,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s Program Management global business line. “We look forward to partnering with Amtrak to deliver this important investment, transforming the passenger experience through our integrated, digitally-enabled program management approach and our global team of innovative experts.”

The Program will also include delivery of a new roadway and railroad bridges, new rail systems and track, and a new ADA-accessible West Baltimore MARC station. Further updates will involve the integration of modern fire and safety systems, including emergency pathways to the surface and fire ventilation systems.

