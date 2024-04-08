InterOcean Capital to Join The Colony Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Focus Financial Partners Inc. (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which its partner firm InterOcean Capital Group, LLC (“InterOcean”), headquartered in Nashville, TN, will formally join Focus firm The Colony Group, LLC (“Colony”). This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

InterOcean provides clients with sophisticated consulting, financial planning and asset management services. InterOcean, which first joined Focus as a partner firm in 2020, specializes in providing personalized wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, and portfolio management and investment consulting for select institutions.

Through this transaction, InterOcean will gain access to a broader suite of resources and expertise to serve clients, and Colony will deepen its footprint in key geographies, including Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Scottsdale, AZ.

“We are very proud of the business we have built over the last 19 years and wanted to seize an opportunity to accelerate our growth and continue building upon the services we provide to our clients,” said Rege S. Eisaman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of InterOcean Capital. “Colony materially deepens the breadth of advanced planning and family office capabilities at our disposal.”

“This transaction brings an experienced, high-energy and talented team across multiple functions, specifically investment management, to Colony,” said Zinovy Iosovich, President and Chief Services Officer with Colony. “We look forward to working together with InterOcean to maintain and enhance their impressive track record of growth.”

“This deal marks an important next step in the evolution of each business,” said Travis Danysh, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions of Focus. “We’re excited to see the ways in which Colony and InterOcean continue developing and implementing a range of sophisticated strategies designed to meet every client’s unique needs.”

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About The Colony Group, LLC

Colony is an investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) with locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony’s team provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by ColonyTM. For more information about Colony, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com and follow Colony on LinkedIn.

About InterOcean Capital Group, LLC

InterOcean is a financial advisory firm headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with additional offices in Chicago, Illinois, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Detroit, Michigan. Founded in 2005, InterOcean has provided personalized wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families with an emphasis on long-term stewardship in addressing its clients' needs. InterOcean employs a hybrid model for clients, combining a differentiated approach to asset allocation and investment management with sophisticated financial planning capabilities. For more information about InterOcean Capital, please visit https://iofinance.com/.