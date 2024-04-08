Comstock Announces Lady Vintner Lease at BLVD Forty Four

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the signing of a 1,300 square feet lease agreement at BLVD Forty Four in Rockville, Md. with The Lady Vintner, a woman-owned charcuterie and wine bar.

This first-ever location of The Lady Vintner will showcase a diverse selection of high-quality wine and beer and will feature an in-house sommelier. Their beverage offerings will be complemented by a curated food menu that includes paninis, flatbreads, charcuterie, fine cheeses, and more. The Lady Vintner aims to become Rockville’s go-to spot for wine lovers by offering excellent customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and memorable experiences.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our innovative wine and beer shop, The Lady Vintner,” said Ciara Cedeno, Owner Operator of The Lady Vintner. “We invite patrons to savor, discover, and unwind in our inclusive space. Join us as we uncork a new chapter in Rockville’s culinary scene.”

BLVD Forty Four is a luxury high-rise apartment tower located at 44 Maryland Ave., just one block from the Rockville Metro Station and adjacent to its sister building, BLVD Ansel. The two mixed-use building complex is the premier residential offering in Rockville Town Center. The addition of The Lady Vintner to BLVD Forty Four further emphasizes Comstock's commitment to create a vibrant, amenity-rich hub in the heart of Rockville.

“We are proud to welcome a new woman-owned and run business, The Lady Vintner, to BLVD Forty Four,” said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer for Comstock. “They further enhance this bustling Rockville Town Center community that is already filled with a diverse array of quality dining, shopping, and entertainment options.”

