Elevated Signals Partners with pH7 Technologies to Advance Operational Efficiencies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevated Signals Inc. (“Elevated Signals”), a pioneering technology company offering modern manufacturing software, today announced a new strategic partnership with pH7 Technologies (“pH7”), a cleantech innovator in sustainable mining. Elevated Signals’ Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP) platform is used by pH7 to capture real-time data and facilitate data-driven analytics.

pH7 provides mines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and recyclers with eco-friendly, cost-effective technology solutions for extracting and processing high-value metals like copper and platinum group metals (PGMs), essential for the development of hydrogen energy and electrification.

Critical metals are foundational to green energy technologies, with demand set to more than double by 2040 and potentially surge by up to 600% if global 2050 Net Zero Emissions targets are reached. The need for circular reclamation of minerals is becoming increasingly vital, as primary sources diminish and geopolitical tensions create supply chain volatility and price instability.

These challenges underscore the important role of climate tech in supporting circular recovery methods to secure an economical and sustainable supply of critical minerals, especially as the world increases its reliance on renewable energy.

“Waste-to-value manufacturing operations, which extract value from materials at the end of their lifecycle, are key to the success of the circular economy. However, these processes are complex and require highly precise inventory tracking—an area where Elevated Signals offers significant value,” said Amar Singh, CEO and co-founder of Elevated Signals. “We are committed to addressing the rapidly evolving needs of this sector and ensuring that critical minerals are recovered in the most efficient way possible.”

Given the sector's challenges, manufacturers dependent on critical minerals can significantly improve efficiencies and reduce supply chain risks by adopting circular practices in their operations. This approach not only ensures a more reliable supply of minerals but also enables the extraction of additional value from materials that would otherwise be considered waste.

“The momentum for sustainably sourced critical metals has reached an all-time high as the world confronts the vital role these materials play in enabling our path to net zero and creating a greener future,” said Mohammad Doostmohammadi, founder and CEO of pH7 Technologies. “pH7’s closed-loop, sustainable extraction technology is a proven solution that complements and accelerates the ongoing extraction and processing efforts of critical metals by the mining and recycling sectors. This eco-efficient approach is crucial as we work to secure the supply of resources for the energy transition. With access to Elevated Signals’ cloud-based software, we look forward to streamlining our operations and leveraging real-time data and insights to inform reporting processes for our partners.”

pH7 is set to expand its operations to include an additional demonstration plant in Burnaby in Q3 2024, spanning 30,000 sq. ft.

“For fast-growing companies like pH7, the ability to streamline and automate complex processes with ease is key,” Singh added. “Our MRP platform is a central source of truth that excels in providing reliable, real-time inventory tracking—essential in the critical minerals space. This expertise, drawn from our history in highly regulated markets, delivers unmatched flexibility and efficiency, setting new manufacturing standards across industries.”

About Elevated Signals

Elevated Signals Inc. (“Elevated Signals”) provides modern manufacturing software, tailored for the complex operations of fast-growing manufacturing businesses looking to scale quickly. Initially pioneered in one of the most regulated industries in the world, the platform sets a new standard with its user-friendliness and adaptability. The company now serves a range of clients across diverse sectors, including controlled environment agriculture, natural health product manufacturing, critical minerals recovery, and more. Its Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP) platform streamlines processes and automates real-time data capture. This central source of truth, accessible company-wide, enables precise inventory visibility and real-time tracking, significantly reducing waste and simplifying operations. By eliminating manual processes and data silos, Elevated Signals enables better decision-making, empowering businesses to prioritize profitability.

Learn more at https://www.elevatedsignals.com/join-us and follow Elevated Signals on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X at @ElevatedSignals.

About pH7 Technologies

pH7 Technologies (“pH7”) is a cleantech firm based in Vancouver, B.C., advancing the extraction of critical metals vital to the energy transition. pH7 Technologies has developed a proprietary closed-loop extraction process that increases the supply of critical metals and minerals with a near-net-zero environmental impact. With no toxic emissions, wastewater, or effluent and lower energy consumption, pH7 partners with mines, OEMs, and recyclers seeking to minimize their environmental footprint and achieve their sustainability goals.

Learn more: https://ph7technologies.ca