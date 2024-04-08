MAX Solutions Acquires a Majority Interest in LTi Printing, Inc.

BRISTOL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAX Solutions Inc., a differentiated specialty packaging company formed in 2021, is pleased to announce the purchase of a majority interest in LTi Printing, Inc. LTi, located in Sturgis, Michigan, is a full-service printing and packaging company with a 40 plus year history of serving a wide range of customers primarily located in the Midwest.

“We are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with LTi and Mike Frost," said Marc Shore, CEO of MAX Solutions. “Mike is a dynamic owner/operator and brings his years of experience and a wide range of customer relationships to the MAX Solutions family. Additionally, LTi’s location in Sturgis is the ideal next step for MAX as we grow our geographical footprint. It will allow us to better serve several of our existing customers and also allow us to add new relationships to the MAX family."

Mike Frost, LTi’s CEO noted, "we are very excited for the opportunity to work with MAX Solutions and their incredible team of print professionals. In our search for a partner, we knew how important it was to find a dynamic organization that shared our obsession with a customer centric focused approach. It was also very important to find a partner who complemented our platform of folding cartons, pressure sensitive labels, and commercial print offerings while also bringing an abundance of new ideas and innovation. We were fortunate to find all of that and more with MAX Solutions! In an industry where packaging companies are contracting and even closing their doors, it’s uplifting to partner with a group who is continually investing, growing, and finding new and creative ways to support their customers. I also want to take the opportunity to thank each and every LTi Printing employee for your many years of hard work and dedicated service to our customers, you are the difference maker for LTi Printing.”

About MAX Solutions

Founded by industry veterans Marc Shore and Dennis Kaltman, MAX Solutions seeks to impact its customers, employees, communities and the environment through specialty packaging solutions that support the healthcare and consumer segments. The Company delivers this unmatched impact by investing in next-generation technology, building and supporting an exceptional team of people and never placing limits on creativity. For more information, visit biggerthanpackaging.com.

About LTi Printing

Over the course of 40-plus years in business, we have always prioritized family values. Our second generation of ownership continues to stress these values, while pushing forward with new services and innovations. Our biggest assets are our employees and the community we serve. We strive to always do more for our partners and to provide solutions that allow us to work together to build mutually beneficial relationships. For more information, visit ltiprinting.com.