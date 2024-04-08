Project Navigator, Ltd. Joins Verdantas, Strengthening CERCLA Site Project Coordination and Strategic Environmental Management, and Remediation Services

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdantas, a private-equity-backed firm specializing in environmental consulting, sustainable engineering, modeling and digital technology, announced today it has acquired Project Navigator, Ltd. (PNL) – a well-respected company known for its strategic management and project coordination services, especially at Federal (CERCLA) and State Superfund sites.

With offices in Tustin, California and Houston, Texas, PNL will enhance Verdantas’ comprehensive services in the Western region and expand Verdantas’ geographic reach in the Gulf Coast states. PNL is a recognized leader in the environmental sector for stewarding complex, multi-party sites to closure. Over the past 25 years, PNL developed a data-driven, problem-solving visualization approach that has proven to be pivotal to successful regulatory negotiations and building consensus among client and public stakeholders. PNL’s traditional practice in the CERCLA arena establishes a new sub-practice area for Verdantas.

"PNL brings robust program management capabilities for CERCLA and RCRA sites, along with technology-focused service offerings that complement our existing environmental assessment and remediation practice. These services align perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and technology," noted Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas. "We are also excited to harness PNL’s expertise in developing solar projects on remediation sites that have attained regulatory closure, propelling us further into the solar power market. Through our combined synergies and the integration of PNL’s capabilities, we aim to enhance collaboration in risk management, stakeholder coordination, data visualization, and project controls, ensuring successful outcomes for our clients' projects."

Dr. Ian A. Webster, President of PNL, said, “Our partnership with Verdantas opens new avenues to serve our long-standing clients. By joining Verdantas, we can offer an expanded suite of project management and remediation services, tailoring solutions to meet their diverse needs. Equally important, this collaboration empowers the PNL team to tackle a broader array of projects, fostering further professional growth and innovation. We’re thrilled to join Verdantas and eagerly anticipate collaborating with their talented team.”

Tony Brindisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners, said, “We are excited by the diversification PNL provides our team in the west. The addition of PNL continues to drive our thesis by creating a Texas presence and additional growth into the environmental remediation and visual digitalization space.”

About Verdantas

Verdantas specializes in delivering an integrated mix of environmental consulting, sustainable engineering, modeling, and cutting-edge digital technology to support markets with secular tailwinds and foster sustainable project outcomes. Our expertise spans power projects including renewables, water resources, government related land use and remediation as well as traditional transportation infrastructure projects. Our team of more than 1,400 professionals, consisting of environmental scientists, engineers, geologists, and technical specialists, collaborates closely with clients, utilizing advanced technology to deliver precise datasets and models for complex environmental and infrastructure challenges. Functioning as strategic partners, we assist clients in achieving their infrastructure and sustainability objectives. Grounded in a people-focused culture, Verdantas prioritizes the well-being of our employees, clients, and communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.verdantas.com.

About RTC Partners

RTC Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and builds strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm’s dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platforms and add-on acquisitions in its markets. For more information, visit rtcpartners.com.